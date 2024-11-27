Dubai: Making outdoor plans for the Eid Al Etihad holidays? The weather will be perfect during the long weekend, according to the Met Office.

On Wednesday, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather forecast for the upcoming weekend, till December 3.

According to the forecast: "The weather across the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times."

Some parts of the UAE may receive rainfall, according to the forecast.

Get ready for cooler weather, the NCM report added: "A significant drop in temperatures is expected. Temperatures will dip by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius starting tomorrow, Thursday."

In an earlier weather forecast, the NCM had predicted scattered rainfall over Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night, and in the coastal areas of the UAE on Thursday morning.

"[The weather on Thursday will be] partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Western, Northern and coastal areas associated with rainfall," according to the forecast.

A decrease in temperatures is expected. Strong winds at times could result in dust storms, the report added.

The intensity of rainfall on Thursday is expected to be light, an NCM expert told Gulf News.