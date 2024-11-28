Dubai: With the cool weather and morning temperatures around 23°C in Dubai, it’s going to be a pleasant day for UAE residents.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there will be a significant drop in temperatures and rain in some parts of the country on Thursday.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times as per the NCM. There is a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some areas, especially the Western, Northern, Eastern, and coastal regions.

The NCM forecast added: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 30, reaching 50 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease, especially westward. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-18°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 13-18°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.

Rough seas