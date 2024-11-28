Dubai: With the cool weather and morning temperatures around 23°C in Dubai, it’s going to be a pleasant day for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there will be a significant drop in temperatures and rain in some parts of the country on Thursday.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times as per the NCM. There is a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some areas, especially the Western, Northern, Eastern, and coastal regions.
The NCM forecast added: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 30, reaching 50 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease, especially westward. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-18°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 13-18°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
Rough seas
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening in Oman Sea.