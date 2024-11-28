Dubai is poised to get the Gulf's first large-scale brewery as a Heineken NV joint venture plans to start producing popular beer brands in the emirate.

Sirocco, a joint venture of Heineken NV and Dubai-based Maritime and Mercantile International, will start building the brewery late next year and has secured all necessary permits, the company said a statement. Construction is set for completion in 2027.

The brewery in Dubai will produce brands including Heineken, Kingfisher, Amstel and Birra Moretti in Dubai and the company plans to expand its workforce to 190 full time employees from 60 currently.

Sirocco says local production will boost output to meet growing demand in a market where more than 17 million tourists arrive each year. It'll also provide a "fresher beer experience," the firm's general manager, Georgios Polymenakos, wrote in the statement.