National Award-winning Indian actress Taapsee Pannu got married to her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur, India, on March 23 in an intimate ceremony, according to reports. The wedding pictures are yet to be released, at the time of writing this article.

The pre-wedding rituals, which reportedly began earlier last week, were attended by the bride and groom’s families and their close friends.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu

A select bunch of Bollywood stars such as Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati and director Anurag Kashyap were present. Kashyap has worked with Pannu in movies including ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Dobaara’.

“The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way,” said a source to News18.

The ceremony also saw writer Kanika Dhillon and her husband, Himanshu Sharma, participate. Dhillon also posted a series of pictures of her own wedding outfit, with the caption saying it's her friend's big day.

Pannu, who has always kept her private life under wraps, began dating Boe a few years ago. On the work front, Pannu will be seen next in the thriller ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

It’s a sequel to the 2021 Netflix film ‘Haseen Dilruba’. Pannu also recently hit a career milestone by turning producer for the first time in her career with the taut thriller ‘Blurr’, streaming now on Zee5 Global.

The deeply disturbing psychological thriller ‘Blurr’ chronicled the fractured life of Gayatri (Pannu) who learns about her twin sister’s mysterious suicide and is convinced that her other half was murdered. Her coolly efficient husband, played effectively by Devaiah, tries to help her find closure.

In several interviews with Gulf News, Pannu has always maintained that working in movies gives her immense joy.