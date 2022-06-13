Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by Bengaluru Police, which is investigating the consumption of illegal substances at a party on Sunday night.

The news was confirmed by Bengaluru City Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled on Monday saying that the department had acted on a tip-off, following which the police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city where a rave party was hosted.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor in a file photo Image Credit: Instagram.com/siddhanthkapoor/

Samples of people suspected of having consumed illegal substances were sent for medical tests and six returned with positive results.

Police further said it was unclear whether the six individulas had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

As of now, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, remains in police custody. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shakti told the Indian daily that he is in 'shock'. “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

When asked if Siddhanth was in Bengaluru for work, Shakti added: “Yes, he is a DJ and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true.”

Siddhanth Kapoor, 37, is also an actor having starred in the 2020 web series ‘Bhaukaal’. He has also acted in movies such as ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Chehre’ and more. He also worked as an assistant director in films like ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’ and ‘Dhol’.