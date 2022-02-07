1 of 8
As the nation bid farewell to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, many Bollywood celebrities were in attendance. The legendary singer, 92, died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she was being treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia. The iconic singer was cremated with a gun salute, with two days of national mourning announced. Above : Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes after her last rites ceremony in Mumbai.
Image Credit: AFP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended her funeral at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and paid tributes to the singer. Above: PM Modi with Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and other members of Mangeshkar family.
Image Credit: twitter/@narendramodi
Actor Amitabh Bacchan (C) arrives to attend the state funeral ceremony of late Bollywood singer.
Image Credit: AFP
On Monday, video clips from the cremation ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai showed Shah Rukh khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani paying their respects to the singer. A photograph of Khan with his hands raised in dua, and of Ms Dadlani with her hands joined in a pranaam went viral on social media, with most people appreciating how the frame beautifully captured India's diversity.
Image Credit: ANI
Aamir Khan, together with daughter Ira, paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.
Image Credit: AFP
Veteran singer and Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle, 88, paid her final respects to the legendary singer.
Image Credit: AFP
Ranbir Kapoor stands in a queue as he waits for their turn to pay his respects to the late singer.
Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at the funeral of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, in Mumbai on February 6, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP