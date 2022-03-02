Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s as yet-untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release in cinemas on March 8, 2023, for the Indian festival of Holi.
Initially, the film was supposed to release on January 26, 2023.
Sharing the official news on social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: “RANBIR - SHRADDHA: HOLI 2023 RELEASE FINALISED... #LuvRanjan’s next film - not titled yet - to release in cinemas on [Wed] 8 March 2023 #Holi... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg... #BhushanKumar presentation.”
Ranjan is known for delivering back to back hits like the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.
The new movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.
The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has been a lot of speculation about the rest of the cast and its storyline, but details about the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps.
With this untitled film, Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space for the first time.