The Bollywood actress stepped up as the officiator at the recent wedding of her makeup artist Shraddha Naik, marrying off the happy couple on their big day.

Photos and a video from the wedding was shared by Naik on her Instagram as she thanked Kapoor for stepping up on their big day. “Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding. We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!,” posted Naik alongside a series of snapshots giving a glimpse into their big day.

Dressed in a lavender gown, the dresscode for the bridesmaids at the wedding, Kapoor can be seen standing between the bride and groom with a mic in hand in several images, appearing to perform her role seriously.

It is unclear how and where Kapoor was ordained to perform the ceremony, but it appears she had performed the role with aplomb for the happy couple who got hitched in Lonavala, a tourist spot on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Kapoor, who made her debut in the 2010 film ‘Teen Patti’, earned her share of the spotlight with the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’. She is currently shooting for the as-yet-unnamed Luv Ranjan film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kappor (he’s making his acting debut) and Dimple Kapadia.

Aashiqui 2 Image Credit: Supplied