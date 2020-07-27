Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya on Monday tested negative for the coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital in Mumbai, actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan confirmed on Twitter.
However, Abhishek is still recuperating in the hospital along with his father, film icon Amitabh Bachchan.
“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” Abhishek tweeted.
On July 11, Amitabh and Abhishek announced on their social media accounts that they had both tested positive for coronavirus.
Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter got admitted to the hospital that Abhishek and Amitabh were being treated at on July 17.
Since the diagnosis, the Bachchans’ army of fans have been praying for their speedy recovery. The family has been updating fans about their medical status regularly on social media.