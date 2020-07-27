Web series ‘7th Sense’ has added more talents to its cast who will film here in August

Ameesha Patel Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actors Ameesha Patel, Prateik Babbar and Swedish-Greek talent Elli AvrRam will join the cast of ‘7th Sense’, a web series spearheaded by R Madhavan, which will be filmed in the UAE next month.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi, the trio will join the star-studded crew including Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma.

Elli AvrRam Image Credit: AFP

The technical crew headlining this web series will arrive in Dubai on August 1, followed by its actors 10 days later.

“We are in the final stages of the visa and permission process and plan to start the filming for ‘7th Sense’, the first web series in August. Moreover, around 15 crew members consisting of technical team and directors arrive in UAE on the morning of 1st August... Shooting for Season 1 and 2 will be completed in about 140 days, with most of the action happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” said Doshi in a statement.

Patel, the latest addition to the cast, is excited to begin shoot after being at home for the last four months due to the pandemic.

“I am extremely excited to make my debut in a web series, with such a wonderful concept and content, and am equally excited to start the web series in the UAE, a country that I am so fond of and visit very often. I love the people, the culture, the food, the glamorous and larger-than-life locations which are going to make the web series even more thrilling. It certainly feels great to start working after being in lockdown for four months,” said Patel.

Prateik Babbar Image Credit: IANS

Actor Babbar feels blessed to be a part of this project.

“The audience should expect the unexpected, a wild roller-coaster ride and my character will make the ride wilder, so buckle up,” he stated.