There are power couples and there are POWER couples. Here are our top picks for the latter. First up, we have two people from two very different, two very influential professions: Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian cricket team, and Anushka Sharma, the famous Bollywood star. ‘Virushka’, as this couple is fondly called by well-wishers, enjoys a huge fandom. They are not only at the top of their fields but also are among the richest and most successful celebs in India.
The Obamas made history in 2008 as the first black President and First Lady of the United States, and have continued to inspire us over the years. Michelle was extremely successful in her own right before she became First Lady in 2008. According to media reports , the couple are estimated to be worth “more than $135 million”. Since leaving the White House the pair has made some pretty lucrative deals with projects such as books about their life in the White House, Netflix deals to produce various programmes and films, Barack Obama’s pension fund and various speaking engagements. Barack and Michelle have two daughters. There has never been a dent in their charm and charisma over the years.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, aka the King of Bollywood, is possibly the most popular star in the world. With a career in celluloid that spans more than 25 years, he is a certified phenomenon. His wife, Gauri Khan, is a famous interior designer who boasts high-profile clients such as Ralph Lauren, Mukesh Ambani and many more. She is the co-founder of the production company Red Chillies entertainment. The couple’s philanthropic work includes an NGO, Meer Foundation, that has been helping people with low income, daily wage workers and acid-attack survivors. The Khans are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and have married for almost 3 decades. They are parents to three children.
Football star David Beckham and ‘Spice Girl’ Victoria Beckham are one of the most adored celebrity couples of the current generation. The two have been married for 20 years and share four children together. Fondly known as “Posh and Becks” by the British media, David made a huge portion of his millions through his extremely successful and lucrative football career. Meanwhile, singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham runs her own million pound fashion empire which includes her own fashion brand, skin care line and various other new businesses and secondary careers. Together, the couple is an unstoppable force.
Uniting two nations together, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Mailk make for a perfect sports power couple. The couple bridged cultures and countries and chose love over decades-old animosity. They completed a decade of their marital bliss this year. Sania continues to be India’s top tennis player and has come back to playing competitive tennis after a sabbatical as the couple embraced parenthood.
Academy award-winning Hollywood actor and producer George Clooney is no stranger to success. Beirut-born Amal Alamuddin Clooney is a celebrated international human rights barrister, UN advisor, author and an activist. The stunning couple tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and later welcomed twins in 2017. They now split their time between homes in England, LA and Como. A partnership of equals, they are both successful people in their own right and make hearts melt whenever they step out together.
American tennis superstar Serena Williams is one of the greatest players of in history. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her kitty, she is the most successful tennis player in the Open Era. Alexis Ohanian is one of the co-founders of the social news website Reddit. He features among America’s top tech entrepreneurs and has been called one of the brightest minds of his generation.
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and supermodel Miranda Kerr are the newest power couple. Evan Spiegel is the CEO and co-founder of Snapchat, the photo-messaging app. Since he founded it almost 9 years ago as a Stanford student, the company is now rumored to be worth close to $20 billion, according to media reports. The Victoria Secret Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is one of the highest-earning models in the world and the founder of the wellness company KORA Organics. She recently expanded her business empire with a furniture line. Even though they stay busy with work, the couple mostly hang out together at home and chill with their family. The couple currently have two children in their growing family.
