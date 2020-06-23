1 of 15
Are you craving excitement and adventure? Hoping to recreate a shot you’ve seen on screen or simply have the familiar refrain in a backdrop? There’s so much to see and to do, and as the world slowly yawns awake and travel lines open up, here are some excellent escapades for you to plot and plan. For now, good luck for your arm-chair experience.
The movies: 'Lord of the Rings'/'Hobbit'
Location: Hobbiton, New Zealand. Are you a fan of the Hobbit or its blockbuster cousin ‘Lord of the Rings’? Ever wanted to see the small home in The Shire, home to the little folk with big hearts? In New Zealand, you can visit the quaint houses in a little spot called Hobbiton that pays homage to J. R. R. Tolkien’s masterful series.
Movie: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
Want to head to wizarding school? It really isn’t too late, even if you are muggle born. Head to Alnwick Castle, in the English county of Northumberland, for a look at where Harry Potter learnt his first charms. The castle featured in both Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Now that’s magic.
The movie: Avatar
Back to otherworldly areas and locales. Check out ZhangJiaJie National Forest, China, which literally played host to a bunch of aliens in the movie Avatar. With a gorgeous natural stone bridge 82 feet above ground and lush greenery where you can go for a hike, this trip promises some really cool – and crazy – picture opportunities.
A still from Jurassic Park
The location: Kuwai, Hawai. Can you picture giant lizards going about their busy day here? Director Steven Spielberg could. He shot most of “Jurassic Park” on Kauai island. Also, Manawaiopuna Falls in Hanapepe Valley played a large role in the movie especially in scenes featuring helicopter rides and waterfalls.
Movie: Baahubali
The epic S. S. Rajamouli movie was shot in a number of beautiful natural settings, one of which was the Orvakal Rock Gardens –Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The 1,000 acre Sculpture Garden park was the scene of some grand fight scenes.
Movie: Stree
Head to this tiny village in India for a spine-tingling trip. The horror-comedy Stree was shot in the village named Chanderi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and based on an urban legend, where a woman’s spirit haunts the area looking to abduct single men during festivals. Head over to this grand old fort for regal photos – just make sure no one is looking over your shoulder.
The movie: Rocky
It’s one of those classic montages where you can really picture yourself at the scene, part of the adventure. As ‘Eye of the Tiger’ plays, Rocky Balboa, aka Sylvester Stallone, runs up the steps of the Philly art museum. By the end of his run to the top of the steep steps he’s convinced you to root for his success. The movie obviously clicked with audiences, because the fictional story of the man trying to be a boxing champ has seven sequels and a spin off. To recreate the magic of this iconic shot, carry a little towel with you.
