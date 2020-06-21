1 of 10
'More stretching, less stressing': Kareena Kapoor on International Yoga Day. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations as she performed asanas and have encouraged her fans to engage in the practice. The 'Heroine' actor put out a post on Instagram, wherein she shared her pictures of performing yoga at home. In one picture the actor is seen doing 'Bhujangasana', also known as 'Cobra pose,' while in the other picture she is seen practicing 'Ustrasana' (Camel pose).
Actress-entrepreneur and a fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been practicing yoga for almost 17 years. She says it has become an essential part of her life and that yoga has changed her life. On International Yoga Day on Sunday, "Yoga just doesn't change your body, it changes your mind, your perspective on things and when you have a clear perspective you have a clear mind. You think positive things for yourself and others and when you think positive things they manifest so yes it has change my life for the better, there is no denying that." The 45-year-old actress shared that it has become an integral part of her life.
Urging people to practise yoga, Malaika said, "This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day!Love, light and happiness,Malaika Arora."
Manushi Chillar credits Yoga for her svelte figure. Actress and former Miss World says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is benefitting people worldwide. "Yoga has invaluable and innumerable health benefits and I'm proud that it is India's gift to the world. Yoga has become a sanctuary for so many people across the world and helped them in so many ways," Manushi said on International Yoga Day. She urged everyone to include Yoga into their daily life.
Taapsee shared a photo of herself doing an asana and wrote on Instagram: "Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn't. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as aUpasana Yoga' in Yogic scriptures.
Actress Mallika Sherawat shared a post about one of "my fav rope work yoga asana to correct the posture, open the shoulders, chest & arms #YogaDay #yoga #Internationalyogaday2020 #YogaForAll #iyengaryoga".
Bipasha Basu. The Bengali Beauty took to yoga aggressively around five years ago, and ever since then has intensely devoted to Yoga and. Bipasha is into Ashtanga yoga, which is a more rigorous and demanding form of yoga focusing largely on one's breathing. The 41-year-old star has been raising awareness of the benefits of yoga and the importance of keeping active in the current times when taking care of one's health and well-being is extremely essential.
Sonam, who stuns all with her fashion statement and it is extremely hard to believe that the petite actor once weighed 86 kgs. The actor went through a major transformation after she was approached for her debut film 'Saawariya,' once she got the film, she went on a strict diet plan and workout regime and ended up losing 35 kilos. Sonam got involved in power yoga and artistic yoga and received training in Kathak to accomplish a toned body. And even today, she follows the same routine and exercises. She tries different workouts every day in order to keep motivation high, the Starkid has truly played an inspirational role to all the fans who look up to her as an example.
Also sharing benefits of yoga on Instagram, Dia wrote: "Making yoga and meditation a part of my daily routine has been the best gift i could give my self. It has helped improve awareness of mind and body and made me more attuned with myself. I feel centred, focussed and strong. The power of the breath and the benefits of breathing techniques are many, but the most important to me has been the balance breathing has given me."
Raveena said she understood the true essence of the word, yoga, very early in her life. "Yoga is a mindfulness of being with oneself and connect on the most inner self. It's a way of life that changes how we lead our lives by being present in the current moment. It's a journey of awakening mind, body and soul at the same time. Wishing everyone a happy International Yoga Day!," she wrote on social media.
