Twinkle Khanna: The daughter of legendary actor, the late Rajesh Khanna, penned a personal and nostalgic tribute to her famous father. She was born on his 31st birthday and she was told that it was the ‘best present’ of his life. She gave us a peek into her privileged childhood and how her father always treated her as an ‘equal’. He even always gave her questionable dating advice and was the first person to hand her a beverage, reserved for seasoned drinkers. “Don’t have one boyfriend,’ he once said to me, “always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken.”
Image Credit: Twitter.com/mrsfunnybones
Anushka Sharma: The actress penned an emotional post about her righteous and scrupulous father. She remembered the time during her impressionable college days when he always taught her to do the right thing in all situations in her life. She remembers him telling her to pray for the wisdom need to choose between right and wrong.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: The daughter of Anil Kapoor gave a big shout to her actor dad for teaching her the value of integrity, morals and progressive ideas. She also hailed her father-in-law for being perennially optimistic and his ‘unbeatable conscience’. She called them her superheroes in her life.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/Sonamkapoor
Lara Dutta Bhupathi: The actress and former beauty queen posted a vintage family picture of her family and called her father her ‘forever hero’ and her greatest inspiration in her life.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/larabhupathi
Sanjay Dutt: The father of three posted a picture of his twins and his daughter Trishla claiming that being a dad was the ‘greatest feeling’. He also remembered his father, the legendary actor Sunil Dutt. “My dad was my pillar of strength and I promise to be one for you all,” tweeted Dutt.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/duttsanjay/
Amitabh Bachchan: The legendary actor posted a picture of his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and wrote a verse dedicated to his late father. “No other book of relationships … Read the father’s face,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/amitabhbachchan/
Ajay Devgn: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved,” tweeted Devgn about his late father Veeru Devgn. His father was a Bollywood stunt director and Devgn has always idolised him.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ajaydevgn/
Madhuri Dixit Nene: The Bollywood actress gave a shout to her father and all the ‘super dads’ around the world. She also hailed her husband for being ‘amazing with our kids.” Her bond with her father is as strong as her husband’s bond with her sons. Dixit Nene also posted a throwback picture of her with her dad.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/madhuridixitnene/
Soha Ali Khan: The actress shared a cute image of her daughter with her actor husband Kunal Kemmu saying that those two are partners in crime.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/sakpataudi/