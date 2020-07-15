1 of 9
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently got candid during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. The award-winning star revealed her favourite films, a weird talent she harbours and what’s number one on her bucket list once lockdown lifts in India. We look at the best responses...
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
2 of 9
Favourite character: Padukone has done some iconic roles in her career — some of the standout ones being in ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Chhapaak’. However, when quizzed, the actress picked her role in ‘Piku’ as her all time favourite. In it she acted alongside late actor Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 9
Bucket list: When asked about her post-lockdown bucket list, the Bollywood actress did not hesitate and replied: “Visit my parents and sister in Bangalore.” Padukone is very close to her family and has spoken in the past about falling back on her mother’s shoulder when she was battling depression a few years ago.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
4 of 9
Weird talents: There’s no prize for guessing that Padukone’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, is the eccentric one amongst the duo. But when quizzed about a weird talent that she possesses, Padukone was quick to reply: “My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I’m sure they have quite a few to share.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
5 of 9
Pet Peeve: In many interviews Padukone has often been asked what’s a deal-breaker for her in a relationship and her response has almost always been ‘infidelity’. Many say that her reply stems from allegedly being betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. When asked again by a fan, Padukone — now happily married to Singh — said: “Dishonesty.” That’s two peas of the same pod if you ask us.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
6 of 9
Tea or coffee: Her husband Singh is legendary for downing double espressos during film shoots. But when asked about her preference, Padukone said: “Both! South Indian filter coffee and the chai (tea) I make!”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
7 of 9
South Indian at heart: Padukone has always been vocal about enjoying the simple things in life and her response to the question about what she would eat for the rest of her life proved it. Her pick: “Rasam with white rice and mango pickle.” We would have to agree.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
8 of 9
Mountains or beaches: The actress has spent many a holiday by a water body, even holidaying with Singh in the Maldives before their marriage. It was also one of the reasons she cited to marry in Lake Como, Italy, by the water. This is perhaps why when asked, Padukone promptly channelled her beach vibes when answering between mountains and sandy vistas.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone/
9 of 9
Mother’s little girl: Padukone comes from a close-knit family, despite her father Prakash Padukone being a professional badminton player himself and spending time in the limelight through her formative years. Quiz Padukone of her ideal down time, and more often than not, it involves family. When a user asked: “What is your favourite food made by your mom?”, Padukone promptly replied: “All of it! She’s a fantastic cook!” We bet Ujjala Padukone would be pleased with the answer.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone/