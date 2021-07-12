Anushka Sharma with her daughter Vamika Image Credit: instagram.com/anushkasharma

New parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika turning six months old with a picnic at the park in England.

The couple, who are determined to shield their daughter from the paparazzi, shared images of their outing without revealing the baby’s face.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Twitter

“Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three,” Sharma captioned her Instagram post. The pictures reveal an idyllic setting where Kohli is holding his daughter and showing her the sky.

Sharma and Kohli, who’s currently on a cricket tour in the United Kingdom, welcomed Vamika on January 11.

The high-profile couple, who are a tabloid staple, have deliberately kept their infant away from prying eyes. Kohli, during an interaction, had spoken about how they were particular about not exposing their daughter to social media.

“We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” said Kohli.

Right from the beginning, the couple made the decision to keep a low profile when it comes to their daughter.

They even requested the paparazzi in India to refrain from taking images of their daughter.

“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” they wrote in their note to the paparazzi.