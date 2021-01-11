1 of 13
Virat made the announcement on Twitter, he wrote and signed off with a request for privacy. Kohli, who is on paternity leave, took to Twitter to share the news, tweeted: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond''.
Several of Anushka’s colleagues from the film industry congratulated her. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
Dia Mirza congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on becoming parents to a baby girl. She wrote, "Such a wonderful news," on Virat's post on Instagram.
Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to wish Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. She wrote, "Congratulations. Here's wishing all three of you a happy, healthy and prosperous life."
On Twitter, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel."
Congratsss stunners,” Parineeti Chopra wrote.
Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who worked with Anushka in Pari, wrote in a tweet, "Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on this wonderful news."
Other stars including Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde also sent congratulatory messages.
Actor Angad Bedi wished them on Twitter and wrote, “Many congratulations to the parents @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ghar aai lakshmi.”
"Omgggg Congratulationsssss," Rakul wrote, in the comments section of Virat's Instagram post announcing his daughter's birth.
While actor Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel."
In a recent Vogue interview, Anushka said their child would be brought up away from the public eye, including social media. She said, "We don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017. Our heartiest congratulations to the happy couple.
