Couple have requested them not to take pictures of their newborn daughter

Anuskha Sharma and Virat Kohli. Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday appealed to the paparazzi not to click pictures of their daughter, and it seems the couple has sent gift hampers to photographers to politely reiterate the message.

Popular photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram unboxing the luxury hampers sent to his team, which included treats such as chocolate, dry fruits and a candle.

“#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today,” he captioned the video, saying that he agreed with their request for privacy and would ensure his team follows it.

Actress and producer Sharma and cricketer Kohli welcomed their baby girl on January 11, and received lots of love and support from the film and sports community.

On Wednesday, they sent out a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai asking for privacy for their first child together.

“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” they said in a statement.