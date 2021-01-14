Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday appealed to the paparazzi not to click pictures of their daughter, and it seems the couple has sent gift hampers to photographers to politely reiterate the message.
Popular photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram unboxing the luxury hampers sent to his team, which included treats such as chocolate, dry fruits and a candle.
“#viratkohli and #anushkasharma sent out these gifts for me and my team today,” he captioned the video, saying that he agreed with their request for privacy and would ensure his team follows it.
Actress and producer Sharma and cricketer Kohli welcomed their baby girl on January 11, and received lots of love and support from the film and sports community.
On Wednesday, they sent out a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai asking for privacy for their first child together.
“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” they said in a statement.
“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they added.