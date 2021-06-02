Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal introduced her newborn son, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, with a loved-up family picture. The feel-good image also features her husband Shiladitya M, and they are seen holding the new addition to their family without showing the little one’s face.
“Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’ He arrived on 22nd May & changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother, a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love @shiladitya,” tweeted Ghoshal.
The singer welcomed her first child on May 22 and made the announcement on her Instagram.
“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” she wrote at the time.
The ‘Dola Re’ singer has been constantly updating her fans about her changing personal life.
Earlier in March, the singer also shared a picture of her with her growing baby bump.
“Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” wrote Ghoshal.