Celebrated Indian director Mani Ratnam, who celebrates his 65th birthday today on June 2, gave a generation of movie lovers a crash course on love and how marriage isn’t meant for everyone with his iconic film, ‘Alaipayuthey’. Ratnam, whose credits include the stirring romance ‘Roja’ about a wife’s quest to release her husband from the clutches of extremists in Kashmiris, chose two supremely good-looking actors — Madhavan and Shalini — to play a pair of passionate lovers in ‘Alaipayuthey’, released on April 14, 2000. They played rebels in love to perfection in the seminal blockbuster. The problem? The movie dissected how courtships can be fun, but staying committed to each other while being married is a different ballgame altogether. Here are 10 things to know about ‘Alaipayuthey’, a film that highlighted Ratnam's ability to spin tales that are riveting life lessons. His mastery over his craft was on full display here. If there's one movie that you must watch to celebrate the filmmaker and his birthday, make it this. Here's what stood out in Ratnam's iconic romance, which completed more than two decades of existence. It still manages to stir your hearts.
1. ‘Alaipayuthey’ was a romantic film that also became a cautionary tale for many youngsters who were willing to elope while facing resistance from family and society. Madhavan, who played the dishy Karthik, chose to demonstrate that maintaining a marriage when you are young and struggling to make a living through your IT start-up isn’t always a good idea.
2. Shalini, who played medical student Shakthi, gave her career’s most defining performances. She injected grace, quiet strength and vulnerability into Shakthi. Her inner turmoil while going against her doting middle-class father, a low-level government railway employee, and her hapless mother resonated with many young women who were torn between following their heart and not bringing disgrace to their family. Her chemistry with Karthik (Madhavan) was also spot on.
3. With the stirring romance ‘Alaipayuthey’, director Ratnam proved that he had a pulse on the middle-class Indian milieu. It isn’t easy for a young couple, who are sensible and educated, to go against their parents who oppose their union. Shakthi and Karthik became emblematic for all those lovers in India who had to choose between their parents who loved them, but weren’t willing to accept your life choices. ‘Alaipayuthey’ — a tale of forbidden lovers who elope and stay married in secret — resonated with many young Indians who were struggling with their love lives. The subtle class divide between them — Karthik came from a relatively more affluent family — was also highlighted. The scene in which Karthik’s assured, privileged parents attempt to broker an arranged marriage with Shakthi and family — who aren’t as rich — was realistically shown. It was also a commentary on India’s system of arranged marriages where families decide and choose partners for the young ones.
4. Karthik was symbolic of all the young IT men in South India who were struggling to get their own new start-up kickstarted. After ‘Alaipayuthey’, Madhavan became a heartthrob of Tamil cinema and became a poster boy for young lovers who are struggling to understand the syntax of love and marriage.
5. ‘Alaipayuthey’ demonstrated that it’s okay to feature a young couple who haven’t got it all figured out in love and life. They were no bombastic one-liners or grand gestures by lovers in this film. Director Ratnam proved that you can touch people’s lives with a simple love story, told beautifully and not simplistically. There were no super rich tycoons or larger-than-life heroes in his world.
6. Legendary actress and politician Khushboo and Aravind Swami had a fleeting role in the climax as an older married couple. Their brief roles were pivotal to the narrative and the seasoned actors proved that you don’t have to have lengthy scenes in a movie to make a lasting impression. The scene in which Khushboo breaks down to her husband is pure acting gold. Their emotionally-charged scenes will have you reaching for the tissues.
7. Oscar winner AR Rahman’s music elevated this romance to superlative standards. It was the sixth time that director Ratnam was collaborating with Rahman. The two can create magic on the big screen and ‘Alaipayuthe’ wasn’t any different. The two have worked together in films including ‘Roja’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Dil Se’.
8. The introductory scene of Madhavan on a motorbike with his hair flying in the wind and with headphones on is one of Tamil cinema’s most drool-worthy scenes. Even if you don’t watch the whole film, make sure that you check out the first 10 minutes of the film to understand what I mean. There was something irresistibly cute about Madhavan in a white shirt and jeans.
9. Director Shaad Ali took on the responsibility of making Alaipayuthey in Hindi. ‘Saathiya’ was a scene-by-scene recreation in 2002, but had a different lead pair and was a blockbuster, too. Rani Mukerjee and Vivek Oberoi played the lead couple.
10. What ‘Marriage Story’ (the gut-wrenching dissection of a marriage in a hit Hollywood film featuring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) is now, ‘Alaipayuthey’ did back in 2000. Director Ratnam proved that he was a director who understood inter-personal relationships and the madness of being in love. The love story in ‘Alaiyapayuthey’ is still relevant due to its warts-and-mole approach to love and relationships. Without being didactic, this film taught that honeymooning period between lovers will not always last. Here’s to movies that celebrate love in all its colourful and painful glory.
