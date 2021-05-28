1 of 9
Model-actress Gauahar Khan took to social media on Friday to say that she has taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and urged people to not only get the jab but also help their staff get administered with the vaccine. Sharing a photo with husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram, Gauahar wrote: “A lot of people don’t know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family. Got my driver also an appointment n it was easy n much needed! Don’t forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another.”
Image Credit: instagram.com/gauaharkhan
2 of 9
Twinkle Khanna on Friday posted a picture of a “makeover” she got from daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as “punishment”. In the Instagram image, Twinkle’s face is smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she poses smiling at the camera. “Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers,” Twinkle wrote as caption.
Image Credit: https://www.instagram.com/twinklerkhanna/
3 of 9
Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.
Image Credit: Insta/akshaykumar Verified
4 of 9
Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap shared an Instagram picture on Friday enjoying a siesta with her puppy dog Peanut, which was captured by her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In the image, Tahira is casually dressed in a striped T-shirt and black shorts, with a few books and her phone lying around. Tahira and Peanut are both blissfully dozing, unaware of being clicked. “@ayushmannk caught us napping! #peanut #siesta #puppylove (got some of my best company in bed (book emoji) and (dog emoji) and yea (phone emoji) too!),” she captioned the image.
Image Credit: instagram.com/tahirakashyap/
5 of 9
Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014. Ayushmann’s upcoming roster includes “Anek”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and in “Doctor G”.
Image Credit: instagram.com/tahirakashyap/
6 of 9
Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of a prank going wrong on the sets of her show “Splitsvilla”. In the video, the team is on a lunch break when Sunny suddenly enters the dining area and asks what they were doing there as lunch break was over and that they needed to be back to work. However, they don’t take Sunny seriously. “Prank gone wrong #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaX3 @mtvsplitsvilla #OnSets #BTS,” she wrote.
Image Credit: instagram.com/sunnyleone/
7 of 9
Sunny is all set to make her digital debut with the web series “Anamika”, helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress will engage in action sequences in the series. The series co-stars Sonnalli Seygall. She is currently in Kerala shooting for the upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”. Directed by Sreejith Vijayan, the film is slated to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
Image Credit: instagram.com/sunnyleone
8 of 9
Actor Kartik Aaryan’s new Instagram post on Friday was all about his trademark humour. He posted a shirtless picture showing off beef and referenced Kate Winslet in the caption. “Kartik Aaryan 1 -- 0 Kate Winslet,” wrote Kartik as caption with the image. The pose Kartik strikes for the frame is similar to Winslet’s famous painting scene in the 1997 global blockbuster “Titanic”, where the actress featured with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Image Credit: instagram.com/kartikaaryan/
9 of 9
Kartik will soon be seen in the film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” which also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. It is expected to hit screens in November this year. He will also be seen in the film “Dhamaka”, which will release on an OTT platform. The actor was recently in he news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”.
Image Credit: Insta/kartikaaryan