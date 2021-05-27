1 of 9
It’s always interesting to see the dynamics of Bollywood stars and their kids. And when taking of bonds, one of the cutest is the one between ‘Raees’ star Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest, AbRam. That’s not to say he ignores his other two children - Aryan and Suhana – with wife Gauri, but there is something aww-dorable about the Shah Rukh-AbRam duo. Today, on his eighth birthday, here’s a look at all those cute moments that King Khan opened up about the cute wee lad.
Shah Rukh and Gauri, who already had Aryan and Suhana, decided to have their third child through surrogacy. Their youngest child was born prematurely at 34 weeks and spent a lot of time in the hospital as a result. Shah Rukh had been bothered by the continual media attention and speculation. Speaking to PTI, he had said: “It is one of the only things that has made me uncomfortable in my career is you take on a child who is sick when he was born and make it an issue… I find it very disgraceful. I am a movie star, disgrace me but not my kids."
Shah Rukh Khan has always claimed to be a laid-back father to his children. He had an Ask Me Anything event on Twitter in March of this year, fan inquired if he has friends, as he had previously stated on Koffee With Karan that he did not. Shah Rukh Khan had responded. “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).” Another fan asked if he a strict father to which he said, “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.”
Fans have been quick to notice AbRam's resemblance to Shah Rukh since his first images as a youngster were posted online. The internet will be flooded with fan-made collages of AbRam as a toddler and Shah Rukh as a baby.
Shah Rukh had previously stated in an interview with frequent co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2017 that the two would ensure that their children would work together when they grew up. According to Pinkvilla, Kareena once pointed out that Shah Rukh hadn’t worked with many actors from her Kapoor family. Shah Rukh said: " As you said, I have not worked a lot with a lot with the Kapoor men, we will see to it that this Kapoor (Taimur) and Khan (Abram) work together." If you didn’t know, Kareena’s older son Taimur, like AbRam, is known for his cute looks and is a paparazzi favourite. “They both are so famous that whether we want to or not, they will work on their own," Shah Rukh said
AbRam has been accompanying his father on the sets of his films since he was a small child. He has amassed a sizable fan base of his own. A fan once asked SRK when he will work with AbRam in a film, to which the actor answered, "As soon as I get his dates..." The cutie appeared on-screen at the end-credit scene of Farah Khan's 'Happy New Year,' however it was not a full-fledged character.
Following AbRam's birth, speculation arose that he was the love child of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan. At an event, the actor expressed how upsetting the reports were for his family. SRK claimed that his son, who was 19 at the time, was so furious that he would turn around and scream, "But bro, I didn't even have a European driving license."
Elder sister Suhana Khan has shared a picture post for him on social media. Suhana posted a video clip on Instagram Story where the brother-sister duo are in the pool. Little AbRam crawls up to Suhana to pose with his sister. As the two smile at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. AbRam gives her a peck on the cheek. "Birthday Boy," Suhana captioned the video that posted on Thursday night.
Ananya Panday wishes bestie Suhana Khan's brother AbRam on his birthday with an unseen picture. Ananya Panday shared an unreleased photo with Abram on her official Instagram page, in which he can be seen dressed as Spiderman.
