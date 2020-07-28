Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: Screengrab

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hit back at an annonymous hater for being mean and spiteful and wishing him death as he recuperated from COVID-19 in a hospital in Mumbai. The actor also warned the faceless person that he will incur the wrath of his adoring fans.

“Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist,” wrote Bachhan on his blog.

He pointed out that he had 90 plus million followers on social media whose anger he would have earned with his tasteless comment. But his advice to his adoring fans was that his hater deserves to ‘burn in his own stew’ filled with hate.

“If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to ... but if I survive I shall ... and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South ... and they are not just the Ef of this page ... that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ ... !!!!

... all I shall say to them is May you burn in your own stew!!.”

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan Image Credit: Instagram.com/ishwaryaraibachchan_arb/

Earlier, Bachchan shared the good news that his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his grand daughter Aaradhya, 8, are back home after being discharged from the same hopsital that he was being treated at in Mumbai.