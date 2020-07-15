1 of 11
You might know the famous celebrities of Bollywood but you might not be familiar with their lessor known siblings who lend their support and enjoy special bonding with the stars. Here’ s look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who enjoy a unique sibling love.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are not just siblngs, but they are the best of friends. Often seen together in social media Alia has been a pillar of support for Shaheen’s battle with depression.
For Salman, nothing is more important than his ‘Khandaan’. Among the siblings, Salman is said to be closest to his sisters who have been pillars of strength and support. Every time he appears in court for a hearing, his sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma make sure they accompany him in his difficult times. From taking time off to attend special occasion’s like Arpita Khan's baby shower, playing with his nephew to being part of families intimate celebrations, he always makes sure he spends quality time with his family, despite his hectic schedule.
Katrina Kaif has been living with sister Isabelle Kaif at her Mumbai residence. The latter is all set to step into Bollywood. From doing household chores to sharing space in kitchen and working out on the terrace of their building, both have shared several glimpses of how the two have kept each other busy while living in isolation on social media.
We all know that Kangana shares a strong bond with her sister Rangoli Chandel who is also her spokesperson. An acid attack survivor, when Rangoli was going through depression, Kangana stood by her side and supported her through her recovery. They one of the bravest, strongest and indeed give us major sibling goals.
While Ayushmann Khurana is delivering back to back hits, Aparshakti Khurana has proved that he is more than just a younger brother to Ayushmann and has impressed us with his acting. The duo often praise each other's work and also always have each other back no matter what. With some interesting films up their sleeve, both the brothers have made their mark in Bollywood.
Ridhima Kapoor Sahni,with her charming Kapoor family’s genes is the lovely sister of Ranbir Kapoor. Instead of entering in the Bollywood industry, just like her parents and bro, she decided to be a jewelry designer. She Revealed in an interview that she still fights with her brother, Ranbir Kapoor All The Time..! The duo has been by their mother's side, becoming her strength after the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30.
Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are undoubtedly Bollywood's most talented brother-sister duos. Both have delivered some smash hits throughout their career in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar, who is known for his direction as well as acting in films has delivered some major hits including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya Akhta which incidentally completes 9 years today and many more. Farhan Akhtar revealed in an interview that it was his sister who motivated him to become an actor.
Abhishek Bachchan is extremely close to his sister Shweta Nanda and their bond is exceptionally strong. Time and again, the two have been spotted spending quality time, pulling each other’s leg and showcasing their naughty side either on a chat show or sharing throwback pictures. Despite coming from Bacchan family Shweta did not pursue the Bollywood business. She is an author and has launched her own fashion label MxS, in collaboration with Monisha Jaising.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor. Hailing from Bollywood family, both the sisters are the most loved actresses and share an inseparable bond, Lolo finds Bebo a blessing in her life. Both the sisters are innately stylish, from making pouts fashionable to popularising pyjamas.
Bollywood's Mastani Deepika Padukone's little sister is a professional golf player. Seems like the sports are in the blood of Padukones!. Anisha, is her harshest critic and is extremely close to the actress. The sisters talked everything from their childhood, to growing apart, coping with fame and eventually rekindling their relationship in a chat show.
