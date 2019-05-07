She performed in dozens of acclaimed dramas, films and stage shows

Cairo: Established Egyptian actress Mohsena Tawfik, associated with the golden era of the Egyptian drama, died Tuesday, the actors’ union said. She was 79.

Her death was attributed to an unspecified sudden health problem.

Tawfik launched an acting career in the 1960s and performed in more than 80 works covering stage shows, films as well as radio and TV serials.

She earned plaudits and awards for most of her performances.

She is fondly remembered for her role in the 1972 film “The Swallow” directed by internationally renowed filmmaker Egyptian Yousuf Shaheen.

In the film, she epitomises ordinary Egyptians, who although traumatised by their nation’s military defeat by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War, resolve to avenge the rout.

Tawfik also acted in two other films directed by Shaheen, namely “Why Alexandria” and “Adieu Bonparte” starring Egyptian-born French singer Dalida.

Tawfik also appeared in a string of well-acclaimed TV soap operas including “Um Kulthum”, which dramatises the life of a legendary diva of the same name.

Her last performance was in 2014 in the TV drama “People of Alexandria”, which has yet to be shown reportedly due to censors’ objection.

Tawfik was last seen in public in February when she was honoured at Egypt’s Aswan Festival for Women’s Films.

The Egyptian Culture Ministry Tuesday mourned her demise.

“The Arab drama has lost one of its landmarks with her sincere artistic performance,” the ministry said in a statement.