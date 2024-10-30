Dubai: Legendary Egyptian actor Mustafa Fahmy passed away early Wednesday at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer, marking the end of a remarkable 50-year career in the film and TV industry.

The Egyptian Actors Syndicate confirmed his death, releasing a statement that Fahmy died in the early hours of the morning. Fahmy left behind a rich legacy of iconic films and television series, including Emra’a Fi Dami (A Woman in My Blood), Al Awham (Illusions), and Amaleyat Khassa (Special Operation).

In August, Fahmy underwent surgery after a diagnosis of a brain tumour, but despite medical efforts, his health continued to decline in the following months.

Much like his celebrated brother, actor Hussein Fahmy, Mustafa Fahmy was a prominent figure in Egypt's television and film industry for over 50 years. His extensive filmography spans more than 150 titles, tracing back to the 1970s and showcasing his enduring influence on Egyptian cinema.

Celebrities and fans have flooded social media to mourn Mustafa Fahmy, celebrating his substantial impact on Egyptian cinema and television.

Renowned throughout Egypt and the Arab world, Fahmy came from a distinguished Circassian family with a legacy in politics—his grandfather, Muhammad Pasha Fahmy, was the head of the Shura Council, and his father, Mahmoud Pasha Fahmy, served as its secretary.