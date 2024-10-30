BEIRUT: Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem on Wednesday said the group would agree to a ceasefire with Israel under acceptable terms, but added that a viable deal has yet to be presented.

"If the Israelis decide that they want to stop the aggression, we say we accept, but under the conditions that we see as appropriate and suitable," Qassem said in a pre-recorded speech, his first since he was named Hezbollah's secretary general on Tuesday.

But Hezbollah "will not beg for a ceasefire", he added, noting that political efforts to secure a deal have yet to yield results.

"No project has been proposed that Israel agrees to and that we can discuss," he said.

Qassem replaces Hasan Nasrallah who was assassinated by Israel on September 27 after more than 30 years at the helm of the Iran-backed group.

He takes over as Hezbollah is locked in all-out war with Israel, which ramped up strikes on the group's strongholds and sent in ground forces across the border last month.

"Get out of our land to reduce your losses. If you stay, you will pay more than you have ever paid in your life," Qassem said, adding that Hezbollah could sustain fighting "for days, weeks and months".

Qassem acknowledged that Israel's assassination of Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah figures dealt the group a "painful" blow.

But he said Hezbollah "has started to recover by filling the gaps, appointing alternative leaders and commencing work to organise everything".

Qassem also pledged to uphold a war strategy laid out by his predecessor.