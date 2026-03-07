Iran will be hit ‘very hard’, warns Trump

Iran's president has rejected a demand by the US for an unconditional surrender
US President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday the United States would hit Iran "very hard" and threatened to expand strikes to include new targets.
"Today Iran will be hit very hard!" Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform.
"Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time."
"Iran, which is being beat to hell, has apologised and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless US and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern countries,” Trump’s post added.
Meanwhile, Iran's army said Saturday its navy had launched a wave of drone attacks targeting Israel as well as US bases in the region, as the regional war raged into its second week.
"The Iranian Navy targeted American bases and occupied territories with a massive wave of drone attacks," the army said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.
"In this attack, the American terrorists' air warfare centre, satellite communication centre, early warning radars, and fire control radars were hit," the Guards said in a statement, according to Tasnim news agency.
Gulf countries say they have intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran.
Saudi Arabia said it stopped four drones attacking the country's massive Shaybah oil field, the second attack within hours. Flights in and out of Dubai International Airport were briefly interrupted as well.
Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes hammered Beirut and Tehran. Death toll continued to rise Saturday with at least 1,230 people killed in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials. Six U.S. troops were reported killed.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved a new $151 million arms sale to Israel after Trump said he would not negotiate with Iran without its "unconditional surrender".