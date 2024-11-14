Cairo: Three Saudi movies are competing at the 45th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival that kicked off in the Egyptian capital Wednesday night.

These films are “Holes”; “ Pride of Al Seweidi” and the short film “Departure”. The first two films are vying for the “Vistas of the Arabic Cinema” and the Best Asian Film prizes. “Departure” is competing for the Best Short Film Prize.

A delegation from the Saudi Film Commission is participating in the prestigious festival, one of the oldest in the Middle East, that runs this year through November 22.

The team comprises a select of Saudi filmmakers, who will take part in panel sessions entitled “Film Commissions and Chances for Cooperation and Production”, and “The Saudi Cinema: Exploring Chances and Challenges”.

Dramatic changes

Participation aims to boost Saudi Arabia’s standing as a global cinema destination.

In April 2018, Saudi Arabia reopened cinemas for the first time in nearly four decades as part of dramatic changes in the country.

Over the past six years, the number of theatres in the kingdom has reached 66 cinemas with a total of 63,300 seats across 22 cities.

Takings from ticket sales at Saudi theaters totalled SR657 million in the first nine months of this year, the Film Commission said last month.

Saudi Arabia has recently become a magnet for Arab and foreign filmmakers, with events such as the Red Sea International Film Festival that debuted in December 2021.