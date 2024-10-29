Dubai: Renowned Egyptian actor and director Hassan Youssef died on Tuesday at the age of 90, leaving behind a lasting legacy of iconic films and beloved TV dramas.

Among his most celebrated works are Rehla Laziza (Beautiful Trip), Layali El Helmiya (El Helmiya Nights), and Saba’a Ayam Fil Jannah (Seven Days in Paradise). Youssef made an indelible mark on Egyptian cinema from the 1960s through the 1980s, becoming a cherished figure in the industry.

The news of his passing was shared by his wife, retired actress Shams Al Baroudi, and confirmed by his brother Mohamed Youssef, who did not disclose details about the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Mohamed Youssef wrote, “Verily to Allah we belong, and verily to Him we shall return. My elder brother, actor Hassan Youssef, has passed away. May Allah grant him His vast mercy.”

Born on April 14, 1934, Hassan Youssef was affectionately known as "The Mischievous Boy" by audiences and critics alike. Although he took a break from acting for a period, he made a celebrated return to the screen. His role in the television series Imam of the Preachers, a biographical portrayal of Imam Mohammed Metwally Al Shaarawy, stands out as one of his most significant contributions to Egyptian television.