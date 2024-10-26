Cairo: Police in Riyadh said they had arrested six expatriates for involvement in a fight in public, the latest such incident reported in the kingdom.

The six, all Pakistani residents in Saudi Arabia, had appeared in a video clip fighting each other in a public place due to a dispute among them, police added.

Police released a photo of the six after their arrest.

After legal procedures were taken against them, they were referred to public prosecution.

Police said they are looking for the person who filmed and posted the clip online, violating the kingdom's anti-cybercrime law.

In recent months, Saudi authorities have arrested several people in connection to different cases of law-breaking and violence.

Earlier this month, police said they arrested eight persons in connection to public violence in two separate incidents.

They included seven expatriates arrested in Riyadh after they had appeared in a video clip slugging it out in public due to a non-specified dispute. Police identified the seven as Pakistani and Afghan nationals.

Meanwhile, a Saudi man was arrested in Al Muzahmeya governorate, part of the Riyadh region, for having appeared in a video attacking another in a public place due to a dispute between them.

In September, Saudi police said they had arrested 12 expatriates implicated in public violence in Riyadh.

In July, police said they had apprehended 11 expatriates for obstructing traffic in Riyadh and documenting the act online.

The offenders included 10 Bangladeshis accused of obstructing traffic and causing discomfort to the passers-by.