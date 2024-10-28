Dubai: An elderly man from Saudi Arabia's Asir region has found himself at the center of TikTok's trending videos —an unusual feat for a platform typically dominated by younger generations.

His secret was a captivating performance of a traditional Saudi dance known as "Al Khatwa Al Janoubia," or the "Southern Step."

Jarman Al Shahri, as he is known, has gained millions of views on the platform, despite not even having an official TikTok account. His skillful performance of the dance — a blend of synchronised hand, foot, and head movements —has captivated viewers, with many hailing him as the best among those featured in the widely-shared videos.

"Al Khatwa Al Janoubia" originates from Saudi Arabia's southern region, and Al Shahri's adept execution has made him a standout. His videos have spread across TikTok, sparking curiosity about the identity of the elderly man whose dance has charmed audiences.

Despite being the oldest and heaviest among the performers in the clips, Al Shahri’s moves have attracted a growing following.