Dubai: Riyadh Season announces that tickets for the Wonder Garden, one of its most popular attractions, are now available for purchase.

Tickets can be bought through the dedicated platform, Webook, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Set to open on November 7, the amusement park features themes of magic and nature, offering 10 new experiences and over 90 games suitable for all ages.

New attractions include the ‘Flora’ zone, which showcases sculptures inspired by vibrant flower colours, and the ‘Bubble Garden’ experience, according to Saudi news outlet Arab News.

Additionally, visitors can explore the ‘Butterfly Garden’, home to more than 1,000 species of butterflies, and the ‘Jungle Adventure’ zone, designed with a variety of trees leading to the ‘Dark Garden’.

The Wonder Garden will feature a range of roaming shows, including costumed performances, musical acts, and interactive theatrical experiences.