Dubai: Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, reported a 10 per cent increase in passenger traffic for the third quarter of 2024.
The airline also saw a 9 per cent rise in flight operations, conducting over 49,500 flights and accumulating 146,700 flight hours, an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, with an ion-time performance rate of 87.8 per cent.
Internationally, Saudia welcomed over five million passengers, marking a 9 per cent growth, and operated more than 21,900 flights.
The international fleet achieved over 102,400 flight hours.
Domestically, Saudia served over four million passengers, reflecting a 12 per cent increase, with more than 27,500 flights. Domestic flight hours exceeded 44,200, and the airline maintained a commendable on-time performance rate of 91.5 per cent.
Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, emphasised the airline's commitment to providing innovative services that enhance the travel experience for its valued customers, as reported by Saudia.