Dubai: Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, reported a 10 per cent increase in passenger traffic for the third quarter of 2024.

The airline also saw a 9 per cent rise in flight operations, conducting over 49,500 flights and accumulating 146,700 flight hours, an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, with an ion-time performance rate of 87.8 per cent.