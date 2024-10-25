The General Authority for Statistics reported a net FDI inflow of $12.3 billion (Dh45 billion) for 2023. The updated figure, detailed in a ministry of investment report, employs a methodology first introduced in November 2023, which raised the 2022 FDI figure from $8 billion (Dh29 billion) to $33 billion (Dh121 billion).

The Statistics Authority reported a gross inflow of $25.6 billion (Dh94 billion) for 2023, consistent with the ministry's figures, but noted that the net inflow, after factoring in outflows, was $22.9 billion (Dh84 billion), as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.