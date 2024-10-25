In his speech, Abdul Aziz welcomed the participants and highlighted that Saudi Vision 2030 has made localisation a cornerstone of future energy sustainability and security.

He emphasised that energy in Saudi Arabia is not just an industry but a critical driver of economic development, contributing approximately 40 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

He pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic revealed vulnerabilities in supply chains, impacting essential goods and heightening the risks of dependence on external sources. This prompted Saudi Arabia to take immediate action to coordinate the local production of crucial supplies in collaboration with 15 key entities, reinforcing the necessity of localisation in all sectors, especially energy.