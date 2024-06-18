The incident, which was recorded in viral video, took place on Sunday morning, resulting in significant traffic disruption but no human injuries.

Residents and local authorities quickly responded and managed the situation and prevented further chaos.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the bull’s escape and to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident occurred on first day of Eid Al Adha, an important Islamic holiday during which Muslims honor the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.