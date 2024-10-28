Watch: Al Qasba, Sharjah's most popular night destination Follow us

Al Qasba is renowned as Sharjah's premier night destination, offering a complete experience for those who enjoy exploring on foot. With its charming pedestrian bridges and a picturesque canal-side complex, it’s a great spot for fun and relaxation.

As a cultural hub, Al Qasba features the Maraya Art Centre and Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, showcasing a variety of exhibitions and events. During holidays, the area comes alive with families and travelers eager to enjoy special performances, making it one of Sharjah's busiest tourist attractions.Parents can unwind at one of the many cafes while children delight in the musical fountain, explore the kids’ fun zone, or participate in various summer activities. Additionally, visitors can enjoy routine abra rides, electric water karts, and bike rentals.

For those looking to reach Al Qasba, a scenic boat ride from Al Noor Island adds to the experience, and it is easily accessible from the Sharjah bus station. Overall, Al Qasba is the ultimate destination for family and group activities in Sharjah!