A viral video captured the dramatic moment as the young men desperately tried to break down the door while the terrified woman cried for help.

One of the rescuers, Mutaib Al Qahtani, recounted the terrifying ordeal, explaining how they rushed to help after spotting the fire

"We were surprised to see the building on fire. My relatives and I immediately rushed to help the woman and evacuate the building until the Civil Defense arrived," he said

Al Qahtani explained that the woman's cries for help alerted them to her desperate situation. Without hesitation, they forced open the door, allowing her to escape moments before the Civil Defense arrived to extinguish the blaze.