At any given moment, something that was trendy just a short while ago could be deemed ‘uncool’ by teenage girls.

Keeping up with their likes and dislikes can be tough. And when it comes to birthdays or special occasions, it can be nerve-wracking, trying to find the perfect gift for your teenage daughter, niece, or friend.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help. The key is to tap into their specific interests. For instance, if your niece is a budding photographer, she might love an instant camera that can give her pictures a true #Y2K treatment. Does your daughter love Korean skincare? Then a trending lip mask is sure to impress. Or if you’re just looking to help make her teenage years go by more easily, how about buying star-shaped pimple patches that both treat acne and make her feel fashionable?

We scoured social media websites like TikTok and Instagram to clue us into trends that have staying power. We also took user reviews into consideration and made note of bestsellers on Amazon that appeal to all kinds of budgets and styles.

Shop with a Prime membership for free, fast delivery, and surprise the teen in your life, with a gift that they will love, from our curated list below.

1. Best Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5

Pros

Refined sound

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Smart ambient features

Excellent voice call quality

Cons

Larger carrying case

Expensive

If you’re looking to splurge on a birthday gift that’s both practical and coveted by teens, check out Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones. Our audio expert recommended this pair as one of the best headphones for students. The active noise cancellation (ANC) on this device is among the best you can find: eight mics work together with the brand’s Auto Noise Cancellation Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on one’s ambience. Adaptive Sound Control adds another layer of smart tech – it learns your behaviour and recognises locations you frequent, then automatically adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Sound quality is excellent as well, thanks to precision-engineered 30mm drivers that deliver clear, consistent audio. If you’d like to make calls, the headphones come with four beamforming mics, which are calibrated to only pick up your voice, even if you’re in a busy environment. With so many things going for it, the only downsides appear to be its portability and price. The carrying case is on the larger side, since the headphones do fold flat, but not upward.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh80.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh6, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

2. Best Camera: Kodak Printomatic Instant Camera

Pros

Generates digital and physical photos

Two picture modes

Available in many fun colours

Zink sheets and travel case included

Cons

No self-timer

Retro-style instant film cameras have been on most teens’ wishlists over the past year. But it can be a little difficult to share a printed photo on Instagram. Kodak’s Printomatic combines both digital and instant camera technology – it not only prints out a Zink photo, but also saves a digital copy. The camera has a fun design and is available in different colours. Its 5MP sensor, with a wide-angle f/2 lens, instantly prints photos that are durable, water- and tear-resistant, and adhesive-backed. Compact and easy to carry, the camera comes bundled with a deluxe case and 20 Zink sheets. Reviewers say the camera works well in good lighting conditions, but caution that there is no self-timer on this device.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year warranty for Dh33.

3. Best Charging Dock: Courant MAG:2 Wireless Charging Stand

Pros

Beautiful design

Two charging areas

MagSafe and Qi-certified

Cons

Doesn’t charge fast enough, say some reviewers

Now, your teen can film her ‘Get Ready With Me’ TikToks and charge her phone at the same time, thanks to Courant Mag:2. This beautifully made wireless charging stand pairs Belgian linen with a matte, colour-matched frame to create a luxury design. There are two charging areas – the top features a magnetic charger, so your teen can snap on her MagSafe iPhone for up to 7.5W fast charging. The phone can be oriented in portrait or landscape mode. The 5W base charger is suitable for Qi-certified devices, like Android phones and AirPods. Reviewers love its clean aesthetics – the stand feels as if it’s part of their home décor, and there are no messy cables around. However, some find the charging time to be too slow; it’s best to leave the phone charging on the stand overnight.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year warranty for Dh47.

4. Best Grooming Tool: Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb and Blow-Dryer Brush

Pros

Lightweight and easy to use

Fast results

Tames static and flyaways

Compact enough for travel

Cons

No heat settings

Loud device

You’ve likely been seeing Shark’s SmoothStyle brush pop up on your TikTok FYP (For You Page) recently – it’s gone viral for its ability to produce salon-worthy results in mere minutes. It’s a hair dryer brush and smoothing tool, all in one, and uses a combination of nylon bristles and boar bristles to create smooth, shiny results. There are two modes to choose from: wet hair and dry hair. In the latter, the heated comb, which uses ceramic-coated heated plates, goes up to a temperature of 215°C, and straightens any flyaways. Suitable for all hair types, it’s a tool that your teen will love to add to her grooming arsenal. Reviewers say they’ve experienced fantastic results in just 10 minutes, and their hair feels glossy and bouncy afterward. Do note, however, that you can’t toggle heat settings, and the dryer can get quite loud when operational.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh42.62 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year warranty for Dh49.

5. Best for Jewellery: Parima Initial Jewellery Box

Whether they’re headed to a friend’s house, or just need a place to store their favourite jewellery, this stylish box by Parima can be customised with your teenager’s initial. The exteriors are made from waterproof polyurethane leather, while the interiors feature high-quality velvet that’s soft and luxurious enough to protect rings, earrings and necklaces from scratches. With removable dividers, an elastic pocket for necklaces, and a sponge strip for rings, it’s a practical solution for organising jewellery – and it looks great, too!

6. Best Beauty Gift: Laneige Berries ‘N Choco Kisses Set

Teens today are obsessed with Laneige, a K-beauty bestselling brand that’s been making waves with its lip treatment products. This fun set lets your teen try two different trendy products – Laneige’s berry-flavoured Lip Glowy Balm and its chocolate-flavoured Lip Sleeping Mask. The sleeping mask is packed with vitamin C to help protect against environmental aggressors; coconut oil, shea and murumuru seed butter for lasting moisture; and berry fruit complex that’s rich in antioxidants and reveals smooth, supple lips. Both are fantastic for dry lips, and are well-loved by thousands of reviewers on Amazon.

7. Best for Acne: Starface Hydro-Stars Pimple Patches

Having acne doesn’t have to be embarrassing. These star-shaped pimple patches from Starface are available in a variety of different colours, and are made from 100 per cent hydrocolloid, a clinically proven substance that improves the appearance of pimples over time. They help absorb fluid, reduce redness and shrink spots – all the while, allowing your teen to feel special. Hydro-Stars are vegan, cruelty-free and gentle enough for all skin types.

8. Best Bag: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The Everywhere Belt Bag is, in the literal sense of the word, everywhere, and it has been this way for over a year – so it’s a trend you shouldn’t ignore. This functional bag is neither too big nor too petite for your teen’s essentials, which go inside the main compartment – their phone is easily accessible from the dedicated slip pocket within. The belt bag fits a wallet, keys, glosses and more in its one-litre capacity. Teenage girls love slinging it over the shoulder while wearing their best athleisure outfit. You can choose from 12 vibrant colours to match. Globetrotters have worn it to different countries, leaving their larger purses behind with no regrets. Many comment on how lightweight it is, and say it fits a lot more items than they expected.

9. Best Perfume: Glossier You

If you’re buying your teen her first perfume, you may be puzzling over whether she likes fruity, floral, or fresh notes. That’s why Glossier’s debut perfume, which has gone viral on TikTok, is ideal. It’s said to blend with each person’s skin differently, producing a scent that’s uniquely their own. With hints of iris root, pink peppercorn, musk and ambrette, Glossier You features a fine balance, giving you whiffs of all the fragrance families, without being overwhelming. Long lasting, with a light, misty application that doesn’t stain fabrics or irritate sensitive skin, it’s the perfect gift for a teen on the hunt for her first bottle of perfume.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh55.33 for 12 months with select banks.

10. Best Sneakers: Puma Palermo

Sneakers with retro designs are in! The ‘It’ shoes of this summer were Puma’s Palermos, which feature a simple design, reminiscent of the 1980s, and a classic gum sole. A signature T-toe construction and plush materials give it a cushioned feel under your feet. There’s also a suede base and leather formstrip with foil, along with bold colour-blocking that makes it stand out. Named after the Sicilian city, these classic kicks are comfortable, and available in a number of soft, playful colours, so you can pick one to match your teen’s personality.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh52.42 for 12 months with select banks.

11. Best Crafts: DIY Wall Collage Kit

This gift doubles as a fun do-it-yourself experience, and a room décor upgrade. With over 1,000 pieces, including over 150 artworks and 750 stickers, it allows your teen to unleash her creativity and create a beautiful collage that’s uniquely hers. There are even special foam blocks included that add a 3D effect to the collage, along with wall-safe tape that sticks each item easily, and peels off without damaging the wall. Ask your teen to add pictures of friends and family as well, for a complete, eye-catching collage that is bound to become the focal point in her bedroom.