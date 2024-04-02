Korean beauty, or K-beauty, has taken the world by storm. We're all looking at Korean products in the hope of achieving that glowing, dewy and radiant skin - something we can thank our K-Pop idols and TikTokers for. There's a reason why K-beauty is the real deal: It prioritises natural ingredients derived from plants to hydrate, nourish and heal the skin. So, welcome ginseng-infused products into your life, or green tea items... the list goes on.

This Eid, treat yourself and your family to highly coveted K-beauty sets. Check out some anti-aging solutions for friends and family, or some fragrant and comforting creams for your partner. Many of them are discounted right now, thanks to the Eid Sale! Popular brands like Innisfree, Cosrx, and many others have come out with K-beauty sets that serve as the perfect introduction to Korean skincare.

To help you out, we curated a list of fantastic K-beauty sets available right now.

1. Best Overall: Cosrx Honey Glow Kit

This little kit is basically a three-step treasure hunt for your skin, and in the end, you might just have the radiant, dewy complexion that you've always wished for. The magical ingredient here? It’s the black bee propolis, which is expected to replenish and strengthen your skin. In this package, you have the propolis synergy toner, which preps your skin and drives away impurities. The ampoule is packed with propolis extract and nourishes your skin, giving it a healthy bounce. The light cream seals in all the goodness from the toner and ampoule, leaving your skin glowing and feeling soft and supple. These three items, in tandem, are hydrating for your skin and might just be perfect for their anti-aging properties, as well.

2. Best for Dry Skin: Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set

Ah, dry skin, the bane of our existence. So, to pamper yourself or a family member this Eid, how about a Laneige water hyaluronic hydration set? Amazon reviewers have cheered it on, saying that it “feels so soft and bright”. And, it’s no secret that hyaluronic acid is the magic ingredient in skincare, these days. It’s known for its ability to bind moisture, and ease parched skin. In this set, you have the water bank blue hyaluronic toner, which removes dirt and make-up. After this, you have the hyaluronic emulsion, which is a lightweight moisturiser that promises to deliver a deep dose of hydration. And last but definitely not the least, you have the hyaluronic cream. It seals in the moisture from the toner, and keeps your skin, plump, bouncy and hydrated. A sure win.

3. Best for Oily Skin: Innisfree The Green Tea Seed Cream

This moisture-rich cream with Jeju organic green tea seeds, is formulated to provide moisturising as well as antioxidant effects to your skin. With a combination of green tea water, green tea seed oil and green tea, it promotes a dewy, glowing and radiant complexion. It locks in the moisture and keeps the oil at bay, and delivers a strong dose of hydration. The green tea Innisfree combinations are all promising, going by Amazon reviews, so you can supplement your cream with cleansing foams and toners from the same brand.

4. Best for Sensitive Skin: EUNYUL K-Beauty Moisture Sheet Masks (50-Pack)

For a quick pick-me-up, nothing works better than K-beauty sheet masks. This pack by EUNYUL offers a wide variety, so you'll be surprised with whatever you pick. You may find masks infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid for a plumping boost, aloe vera for soothing and hydration, or collagen for a youthful glow. The hyaluronic acid-infused masks, designed to revitalise and quench fatigued skin, is a staple in effective Korean skincare routines. The avocado ingredients target brightness and smoothness and promise a radiant, healthy complexion. There’s also a mask with lemon extract, which can nourish dull, tired skin back to health. The application is simple: cleanse your face, unfold the mask, and smooth it onto your face. Relax for 15-20 minutes and let the mask do its work.

5. Best for Anti-Aging: Sooryehan Hyobidam Fermented Skincare Gift Set

You can try beating age with a little help from this special gift set. The key ingredient here is baekhyodan, which is derived from wild ginseng, known for its ability to boost skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines. It also possesses silver mushroom extract, which has strong hydrating power and can plump up and hydrate the skin from within. In this set, you have the essence, which preps your skin for a good skincare routine. Then, you can opt for the emulsion, which locks in moisture and keeps your skin feeling soft and supple. Finally, you have the cream that provides deep nourishment and helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles.

6. Best For Lips: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry Gift Set

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask forms a lightweight, protective film over your lips, locking in moisture and preventing further dryness throughout the day, going by reviews. It is also packed with moisture-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shea butter. You can apply this when you sleep, it promises to melt away dead skin cells, leaving your lips soft and supple. The gift set comes with four jars that will last you or your loved one a long time.

7. Best for Hands: Innisfree Green Tea Pure Gel Hand Cream (2-Pack)

Are dry and cracked hands bothering you? Well, pamper yourself with some green tea gel hand cream. These creams have a rich formula that locks in moisture and leaves your hands feeling soft and supple. They are also formulated with natural ingredients inspired by Jeju Island, like volcanic ash for gentle exfoliation, green tea extract for soothing and hydration, or shea butter for deep nourishment. You can choose from a variety of scented creams too, whatever works for your mood! Our pick is green tea, by Innisfree, which is known for its hydrating properties.