Ready to take your skincare game to the next level? We’re talking about rejuvenating beauty treatments that can only be carried out with special tools and devices. Skincare enthusiasts have been increasingly incorporating in-office sessions into their routines, whether it’s dermaplaning, hair removal or a round of red light therapy for anti-ageing benefits.

Not only do these treatments improve the efficacy of your beauty products, but they also reap quick and long-lasting visible results. Thanks to all the accessible skincare tech today, you can try these devices in the comfort of your home, without the pressure of making several appointments in a month (and shelling out for their subsequent cost).

We’ve given you a rundown below on popular skincare treatments you can carry out safely, per our expert Dr Alaa El Chami, a natural aesthetics doctor and general practitioner at the holistic medical centre Wellth in Dubai. Scroll to see what Dr El Chami says about these non-invasive procedures and their benefits so you can make an informed purchase.

1. Best Red Light Therapy Device: Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand + Renew Complex Serum Bundle

Pros

Four-in-one skincare tool: red light therapy, microcurrent, massage and heating function

Comes with a hydrating serum

One charge gives you 12 treatments

Compact, wireless and portable

Cons

Takes two hours to fully charge

The internet's favourite tool and our expert's pick, the Solawave red light wand is every bit worth the hype. Dr El Chami finds it rejuvenating for the skin and loves its massage feature. Besides emitting red light, it employs microcurrent to lift the face, warms up to 41.6 degrees Celsius to reduce dark circles and, at the same time, de-puffs with a light facial massage. She vouches for its red light therapy, which helps to stimulate your skin's collagen production and evens out fine lines and wrinkles. Once charged, the wireless wand can be used for 60 minutes or 12 treatments. It arrives with a serum formulated with blue tansy, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, which goes on the skin before a session to bring you fast, noticeable results.

2. Best Hair Removal Device: Philips Lumea IPL

Pros

Reduces hair growth permanently over time

Attachments for the face, body, underarms and bikini area

Smart skin sensor picks the intensity for you

Cordless and corded

Cons

Might not be as effective on deeper skin tones

Another device Dr El Chami puts to use at home is the well-known Philips Lumea IPL tool, a grooming essential for most women. It uses intense pulsed light technology to zap body and facial hair follicles to reduce growth over time. The latest version of Philips Lumea IPL 9000 allows for both corded and cordless use, so it’s travel-friendly as well. Like most IPL units, this Philips machine has limited flashes, but the count is higher than its competitors, at 450,000. It comes with four different window attachments, suitable for larger body areas, face, underarms and the bikini area. The smart skin sensor automatically adjusts the intensity level for you, upon analysing your skin. Even if you veer off schedule, with enough zaps, reviewers say the difference in hair growth is palpable.

3. Best Microcurrent Device: NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Pros

Compact yet targets large areas, like the jawline, neck and cheeks

Reviewers report a more defined face and improved skin texture

Three levels of intensity

Comes in a carry pouch with the conductive gel

Cons

Some reviewers found the gel ineffective

If you're struggling with sagging skin and a tired appearance, then you need a microcurrent device in your corner. NuFace is a familiar name in the market, and it's also recommended by a skin expert we previously spoke to. This starter kit consists of a compact FDA-approved microcurrent toning device and a gel primer to go with it. Thanks to its size, you can glide its metal probes along the jawline, up the neck and across the forehead easily. The low-level electrical current will help tighten and contour the skin over time, and you can increase the intensity as you adapt to the sessions. Initially, the tool is only meant to be used five minutes a day, for five days a week. Reviewers say that the battery lasts for months on end, so it's an excellent tool to bring along on trips. They report significant difference in the tightening of the jawline and the texture of their skin.

4. Best Microdermabrasion Device: Personal Microderm Elite Pro

Pros

Removes top layer of the skin and encourages new skin cell growth

Helps skincare products to absorb 20 times better

Three speed and suction levels

Wireless operation

Comes with various discs for all skin types

Cons

Coarse discs might not be coarse enough for seasoned users

Buff away the top layer of dead skin cells with an at-home microdermabrasion device like the PMD Microderm Elite Pro. As with all exfoliating treatments, it's best to consult with your doctor on how to carry out sessions without causing further irritation. This is a wireless tool headed by spinning discs that have aluminium oxide crystals for exfoliation, backed by vacuum suction to boost collagen and elastin. You get to choose from a variety of discs, from sensitive to coarse, depending on your skin type. By getting rid of that dull layer, you have a better chance of reducing blackheads and clogged pores, improving texture, and enhancing skincare penetration. Users in the reviews and on TikTok notice extremely soft skin immediately after use, and recommend a cooling sheet mask following every session.

5. Best for Dermaplaning: StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Tool

Dermaplaning doesn't need charging or a power outlet - this procedure is carried out with an ergonomic blade, which scrapes away dead skin cells and peach fuzz. It's another exfoliating tool, so make sure you're not pairing microdermabrasion or any other abrasive product with the dermaplaner in one session. StackedSkincare's product has a replaceable blade design, needing only one fresh blade every month. It also has safety features in place to safeguard the skin from injury as you're dermaplaning, along with a comfortable control handle. Once done, you'll be left with radiant skin that's going to absorb serums and creams more effectively. Not to mention, your make-up base is going to look flawless. Those who've tried their hand at several dermaplaning tools in the past vote this the best one yet.

6. Best for Skincare Products: Vanav UP6

Pros

Microcurrent massage, 3D vibration and LED light therapy in one

Six skincare modes over different products, like toner, moisturiser, eye cream, sheet mask and more

Improves skincare routine with existing products

Wireless operation

Cons

Can take a month for noticeable results

Or, you might be in search of a device that works your skincare products in thoroughly, something to make the most of your expensive cleansers, serums and creams. This K-beauty tool, famously spotted in the hands of K-pop artists, is just what you need. The Vanav UP6 device brings complete facial therapy home, with 3D vibration, galvanic ion massage and LED therapy. Move through six modes for certain steps in your routine - you can cleanse your pores over a toner with the clean-up mode or massage anti-ageing creams by lifting the skin in the lifting mode. Other modes include vitamin C and eye zone. Buyers add that they get more value for their money, as products absorb better with the tool, making their skin look tighter and plump after consistent use.

Are at-home beauty devices worth it?

To get the best results, alternate your sessions with professional ones so that you’re not missing out on the complete benefits. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Skincare devices designed for home use operate at a lower intensity for safety reasons. While these cannot replicate in-office treatments, our expert says that at-home gadgets are still an excellent complement to skincare routines.

Dr El Chami explained: “No doubt, at-home skincare devices cannot be compared to in-clinic treatments because the professional treatments use higher power and energy, making them more effective. But, if we follow a skincare regimen using some of these home-care devices regularly, we can achieve pretty good skincare.”

To get the best results, alternate your sessions with professional ones so that you’re not missing out on the complete benefits of, say, red light therapy. Now would be a good time to consult your doctor about the right device for you. With an expert monitoring your results every visit, you can get some valuable feedback on how to better target your skin concerns.

“If you use these devices the wrong way, they can aggravate any underlying symptoms, which can make your face worse. You have to keep in mind the right skills and technique for each device, so always make sure to ask your doctor about how to use each device before using them on your skin at home,” advised Dr El Chami.

Which skincare device is the best for me?

Pick your device according to your skin troubles - are you looking to target wrinkles, dull skin, acne or sagging? Image Credit: Shutterstock

So, which devices usually get a green light from the pros? A handful of treatments can be done at home safely and effectively using the following tools, according to Dr El Chami:

Microdermabrasion: This is an exfoliating procedure that removes dead skin cells and improves the skin texture over time.

Dermaplaning: A non-electric procedure that uses a blade to scrape off fine hair (peach fuzz) on the face along with dead skin cells, to reveal a smoother, brighter layer of skin underneath. It’s currently the hottest at-home treatment on social media since it helps immensely with make-up application and enhances its staying power.

Microcurrent devices: These deliver tiny electrical currents to the muscles of the face, making it contract and tighten. “In turn, this will also help lift and tone the skin, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

Red light therapy: A truly non-invasive treatment, red light therapy is meant to promote skin healing and stimulate collagen production by just exposing the skin to the right wavelength. “Sometimes, we use a combination of red and blue light therapy for acne and reducing inflammation.”

You also have the option of at-home hair removal with a reputable IPL device for zapping unwanted body and facial hair. The same goes for convenient all-in-one beauty gadgets that help your creams, serums and toners absorb better at every step of your routine.

Each device comes with its own detailed manual from the manufacturer, where you’ll find out how to space out your treatments and schedule at-home sessions accordingly.