There are scores of fan-made pages on social media dedicated to one goal: documenting what makes up their favourite K-pop celebrities' personal scent.

Korean pop stars have long been trendsetters in all things beauty, from make-up to skincare , and fragrances are no different. In fact, it's always been one of the most-asked questions at fan events, with answers often spread by word of mouth and shared on blogs predating TikTok's rise.

Whether you're into sharp fruity profiles or warm coconut scents, these stars are up to date with the latest launches and classics, alike. We now have a solid record of their most-worn perfumes through beauty interviews and Instagram Lives, so it's only a matter of browsing our curated list to smell like your favourite K-pop stars.

Scroll away to discover designer fragrances that artists from aespa, BTS, TXT, Viviz and more always keep on hand. Shop the selection with an Amazon Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Jin, BTS: Diptyque Philosykos Eau De Toilette

BTS' Jin Image Credit: Instagram/@jin

This luxury Parisian fragrance brand gets a lot of love from K-pop stars, including global phenomenon BTS member Jin. Philosykos by Diptyque is famously listed as Jin's go-to perfume, and this fig tree-inspired scent is also worn by popular artists like Yuri of Girls' Generation, former NU'EST member Hwang Minhyun, and Wooyoung from Ateez. It's a fresh, summer fragrance that opens with fig, leads into a milky coconut heart and ends with woody notes and cedar. Philosykos is a fragrance for both women and men.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh71.58 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Karina, aespa: Jo Malone Blackberry & Bay Eau De Cologne

Aespa's Karina Image Credit: Instagram/@katarinabluu

You'll also find a long list of celebrities with a bottle of Jo Malone fragrance in their bags. One of these K-pop stars is Karina from the girl group aespa, who prefers this tart blackberry cologne by the fragrance house. Blackberry & Bay has a strong profile, which is why it's equally loved by boy group members, such as Taeyong of NCT and BTS' Yoongi. They flock to an irresistible fruity top note of natural blackcurrant buds with a green heart of bay leaves and a dry-down of cedarwood. Rather than sweet, this perfume is best described as juicy without being overpowering - a great evening wear.

3. SinB, Viviz: Frederic Malle Portrait of A Lady Eau de Perfume

Viviz's SinB Image Credit: Instagram/@bscenez

If you're looking for a confident fragrance that instantly commands a room, this Frederic Malle perfume is it. Portrait of a Lady is a bold rose scent, and it features in a clip of SinB, from the trio girl group Viviz, showing off her bag's contents. Crafted from 400 Turkish roses per 100ml bottle, the perfume has fruity and spicy middle notes of blackcurrant, raspberry and clove, with a base of patchouli, frankincense and sandalwood. Other well-known Korean celebrities who own a bottle are singer-songwriter CL and boy group Monsta X's I.M.

4. Beomgyu, TXT: Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette

TXT's Beomgyu Image Credit: Instagram/@bamgyuuuu

Versace's Bright Crystal is one of the more affordable fresh fragrances for those who like fruity and floral notes. In another round of interviews, boy group TXT member Beomgyu revealed the perfume as one of his favourite things he can't live without. It opens with a sweet and juicy accord of pomegranate, blending into a heart of florals with peony, magnolia and lotus, and ending with amber and musk. Reviewers add that the fragrance compliments every wearer and any occasion since it has a soft, light profile.

5. Mina, TWICE: Aerin Ikat Jasmine Eau De Parfum

TWICE's Mina Image Credit: Instagram/@mina_sr_my

Mina from the K-pop girl group TWICE loves to spritz Ikat Jasmine by Aerin before bed. Her personal fragrance is a lively jasmine scent that evokes the feeling of a crisp button-down shirt and freshly washed blue jeans. It consists of just the four top, middle and base notes of jasmine, tuberose, honeysuckle and warm sandalwood. And you end up with a creamy, sophisticated floral perfume that has a woody conclusion.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh70.67 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Jay, Enhypen: Le Labo Santal 33 Eau De Parfum

Enhypen's Jay Image Credit: Instagram/@enhypen

Le Labo's experimental fragrances are a hit in the K-pop industry, starting with the brand's most iconic perfume Santal 33. Worn by Jay of Enhypen, particularly in the summer, the smoky fragrance lasts all day long and is excellent for those who lean towards warmer notes every season. Inspired by the open fire and desert landscape, Santal 33 opens with cardamom and floral notes of iris and violet. You're then met with Australian sandalwood and cedarwood, mingled with a touch of leather and musk.

7. Chuu: La Tulipe by Byredo Eau De Parfum

Byredo is another perfumery with celebrity fans, its easily recognised short bottle and black cap featuring in various clips and pictures. Former Loona member and current solo artist Chuu (pictured above) says she's gone through bottles of La Tulipe by Byredo, and her signature scent is perfect for the upcoming spring season. The perfume has a heart of sweet-smelling pink tulips, surrounded by freesia and rhubarb, and ends with vetiver and blonde woods. It's a cool floral fragrance that smells clean, much like a spring garden in a bottle.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh68.96 for 12 months with select banks.