Most teenage girls don’t hesitate to let you know who they are: they talk about their favourite things, show off their personality in their clothes and accessories, and tell you upfront when your gift choices are ‘mid’ (below average) and not ‘bussin bussin’ (excellent).

Teenage boys, however, can be a little hard to read.

Many set up imposing gaming stations in their rooms and stay locked in there, all day. Others prefer staying out of the house with their friends, and when you ask how their day went, you’re likely to get monosyllabic answers that leave you as clueless as you were before you asked the question.

So, what do you gift a teenage boy? Don’t worry, we’re on the case.

We scoured social media sites like TikTok and Instagram to discover what’s in and trendy, and what’s decidedly out this year. We also took reviews from Amazon users and UAE residents into consideration and made note of bestsellers on Amazon that appeal to all kinds of budgets and styles.

There’s something for every kind of teen boy on our list – whether he’s a gamer, sportsperson, adventure-seeker, or something else. Pick your gift with Amazon Prime and get it delivered as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5

Pros

Refined sound

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Smart ambient features

Excellent voice call quality

Cons

Larger carrying case

Whether they’re heading to college, or just need a pair of good headphones to stream their favourite shows, Sony WH-1000XM5 is the perfect gift for older teenagers. The active noise cancellation (ANC) on this device is one of the best you can find: eight mics work together with the brand’s Auto Noise Cancellation Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on one’s ambience. Adaptive Sound Control adds another layer of smart tech – it learns user behaviour and recognises locations they frequent, then automatically adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Sound quality is excellent as well, thanks to precision-engineered 30mm drivers that deliver clear, consistent audio. The headphones come with four beamforming mics, which are calibrated to only pick up the speaker’s voice, even if they’re in a busy environment. Reviewers have used this versatile pair for gaming, vlogging and streaming, with great success. With so many things going for it, the only downsides appear to be the headphones’ portability and price. The carrying case is larger than usual, since the headphones do fold flat, but not upward.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh80.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh6, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

2. Best Speaker: JBL Clip 5

Pros

Useful clip design

Multipoint connection

Well-designed app with EQ options

IP67 waterproof rating

Good battery life

Cons

No custom EQ while using Auracast

For the teenager who’s always out and about, the JBL Clip 5 is a practical but fun gift. This ultra-portable speaker offers up to 12 hours of playtime, and excellent sound quality, with a surprisingly punchy bass. Its clip design means he can attach it to his backpack or jeans, and won’t be likely to misplace it. And the speaker’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating ensures it can handle almost any environment, from a poolside party to a desert safari. The companion app allows people to fine-tune sound with multiple EQ pre-set options, and a fully customisable equaliser to adjust highs, mids and lows. For even bigger sound, JBL’s Auracast-enabled speakers allow you to wirelessly connect multiple JBL devices. But do note you cannot customise EQ when Auracast is on. Still, over 37,000 Amazon reviewers give this speaker a 4.6-star rating, and are happy with its powerful but portable form.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

3. Best for Mobile Gaming: Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Pros

Converts mobile to handheld game console

Comes with thumbsticks, buttons and triggers

Records and shares gameplay

Works with latest iPhones

Cons

Buttons can be loud

Phone has to be clicked in without a cover case

Mobile phones are not typically made for gaming, but Backbone One controllers can solve that problem for your teenager. One of its two controllers has a Type-C head, to which you can connect an iPhone. Now, you can navigate the mobile video game comfortably, without fingers scrambling to touch the screen, just like a handheld console. There's an extra USB-C input for charging your phone as you play, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack to plug in your headphones. Like most mobile controllers, this one allows you to record and share your gameplay instantly, with on-body shortcuts. But make sure the Backbone One is compatible with your teenager’s gaming phone - this iPhone model is compatible with most models, but offers the best experience on iPhone 13 and newer iterations. Reviewers compare it to having their own Nintendo Switch and confirm that it improves functionality in games. Do keep in mind that the hardware might be less favourable to handsets with a prominent camera bump. If your teen has an Android phone, consider this compatible Backbone One controller, instead.

4. Best for Travel: Jetson Hali X Hoverboard

Pros

Stable extreme-terrain wheels

16km battery range

Durable yet lightweight build

Sturdy for young riders

Cons

Difficult to find replacement parts

While teens 18 and older can drive around in cars, you could give younger teenagers the gift of two wheels: a hoverboard. The Jetson Hali X self-balancing hoverboard may seem difficult to lug around, but it only weighs 7.5kg and can support a load of 99kg. It stands on sturdy extreme-terrain tyres, between which, customisable LED lights illuminate the rider's path at night. You get to cruise for 16km before the hoverboard needs charging. While acceleration depends on the user's lean, they can go up to 19km per hour. According to reviews, the durable Hali X holds up well during the training period. It's extremely stable when mounting and dismounting, and takes on rough roads easily. Riders hop on their hoverboard to take out the trash, perform chores, and cover short trips.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh91.21 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

5. Best Décor: Philips Hue Light Strip

Pros

Wide range of hues and colours

Intuitive app

Syncs with movies, games and music

Cons

Connecting two strips may be tricky

There’s no better way to create a vibe in a room than with well-placed light strips. Aakash Gupta, a 16-year-old student in Dubai, said: “I set up these lights under my desk and as an outline for my bed, and it just makes the room look amazing.” Although this Philips Hue box contains a one-metre strip, you can add on more to extend the light strip – although some reviewers comment that cutting it at the right spot and connecting it to the next strip can be tricky. However, setting the strip up to sync with a smartphone is easy – it’s where you can select the hue you prefer, from warm to cool white light, or choose a colour (there are 16 million colour possibilities). You can also set up motion sensors that will trigger the light automatically when you walk around your home at night. The best part, however, is that you can sync the light strip with your TV, video game console, speaker system, or computer – it dynamically lights up to the beat of the music or to various sounds, creating a vibrant ambience.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

6. Best Watch: Timex Easy Reader

Pros

Simple design with clear time markings

Well-suited for all occasions

Leather strap

Durable build

Cons

May look small on older teens

Introduce your teenager to the world of watches with this affordable cult classic: Timex Easy Reader. Stylish, with an easy-to-read, three-hand design, this black and white watch is sophisticated enough to wear both casually and for special occasions. It features a genuine leather strap and a full Arabic dial, with Indiglo night light markings. Water resistant in up to three metres, and with a 35mm all-metal case that has a scratch-resistant mineral glass lens, it’s both durable and strong. Many reviewers are nostalgic in the comments, saying it was their first ever watch, and made them feel older and wiser. Others still love the classic design and simple sophistication of the timepiece, and wear it as adults.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

7. Best Toy: PowerUp 4.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper Aeroplane Kit

If you have a teenage son or nephew, you’ve likely made paper aeroplanes for him in the past. Give this nostalgia-inducing toy a modern upgrade with PowerUp 4.0. All your teenager has to do is make a paper plane. Then, he can attach the lightweight nose and motor mount, and use his smartphone to have loads of fun! Choose from loops, barrel rolls and hammerheads, with Acro Mode. The plane’s onboard computer automatically calibrates the plane for imperfect weather with a built-in launch assist and wind stabiliser. With a travel speed of up to 32km/h, and a range of 230 feet, his paper plane will go faster and further than ever before! Reviewers say the included folding templates, which help them try out different plane designs, are fun to use. Many have spent quality time with their teenagers, thanks to this ingenious toy. However, some reviewers caution that the parts can break on hard floors, and suggest staying in a carpeted room if playing indoors.

8. Best Group Toy: ArmoGear Infrared Laser Tag Blasters and Vests (Pack of 4)

A gift for both a teenager and his friends (or family), this laser tag set is sure to offer hours of active play and socialisation. The best part? It can be played anywhere. Just turn off the lights at home, or play outdoors in the evenings. Up to four teams can participate in a ruthless battle, and switch between pistol, shotgun, machine gun and rocket modes to subdue their enemies. The laser guns are ergonomically designed and have a comfortable grip. The set includes invisibility mode, night vision flashlight, voice-guided directions and an extreme 150-foot shooting range. Tactile vibrations and lifelike sounds make for exciting and deeply immersive gameplay that keeps teens on their feet and gives them a break from screens.

9. Best Shoes: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low Top Sneakers

There’s good reason why Nike Air Force 1 shoes consistently show up in teenagers’ wish lists year after year. They’re comfortable, versatile and incredibly stylish sneakers. Adil Chowdhury, a 17-year-old based in Sharjah, said: “I’m starting university this year, and bought these shoes specially for it. They make me feel confident and I find them very comfortable.” Originally designed for basketball, the shoes feature Nike Air cushioning, which adds lightweight, all-day comfort. The low-cut silhouette of these ’07 shoes, in particular, features a clean, streamlined look that works well with both casual and semi-casual outfits. With durably stitched overlays and clean finishes, they’re available in a variety of colour combinations that appeal to each teen’s unique taste.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh83.13 for 12 months with select banks.

10. Best Backpack: The North Face Jester Backpack

Whether they’re playing a sport, going to the gym, or just need a backpack for all their school essentials, The North Face’s Jester is ideal for teens. The latest iteration of this classic backpack has been updated with recycled materials in its construction, as well as simplified and optimised organisation options. For instance, this backpack features a large main compartment, and also has a protective padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 15 inches. The front organisation panel has secure-zip pockets, a tablet sleeve and a useful key fob. As a nice bonus, this easy-carry bag is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

11. Best Fragrance: Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

As perfumes and colognes go, Maison Margiela’s Replica Jazz Club is a great foundational fragrance for a young man. Despite its grown-up scent, its light sillage doesn’t feel overwhelming or inappropriate. The top notes here are fresh and vibrant, thanks to pink pepper, neroli and lemon, which lead to heart notes of Java vetiver oil and clary sage. Jazz Club rounds it all out with base notes of tobacco leaf, vanilla bean and styrax. The overall effect is smooth and leathery, with well-balanced woody and smoky undertones. Reviewers say it’s light and pleasant, and just one or two sprays are enough – anything more would make it seem oppressive, especially on hot days.