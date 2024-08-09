But once you get all your essential tech gear out of the way, it’s time to shop for trending gadgets you didn’t even know you needed. Several clever gadgets have taken social media by storm over the past few months, in the lead up to universities opening for the fall. Their appeal lies in their unique problem-solving capability, and in some cases, they offer affordable alternatives to products from more expensive brands.

We scoured TikTok, Instagram and other social networks to bring you the best trending tech. Add them to your cart during Amazon’s Back to School sale and get it delivered with Prime membership, as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Smart Notebook: Rocketbook Fusion

Pros

Seven different templates

Easy to wipe clean and reuse

Sends notes to cloud storage

Cons

Must wait for page to completely dry before using it again

Laptops are great for taking notes in class, but if you need to sketch quick diagrams, annotate your notes, add ideas in margins, make flow charts, or highlight important test dates, get a smart notebook. Rocketbook Fusion allows you to fill its 42 pages with notes and then transport them into cloud storage, like Google Drive, Dropbox and iCloud. The environmentally friendly notebook has seven different page templates for planning, listing, sketching, note-taking and more. Just allow 15 seconds for ink to dry from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker or highlighter, so that it bonds to the pages. Then wipe it clean with a damp cloth, and voila! The page is as good as new. Thousands have reviewers use the Rocketbook Fusion for their daily notes, and say they can’t do without it.

2. Best Sleep Headphones: AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless

Pros

Soft, machine-washable fabric

Flat speakers for side sleepers

On-body audio controls

Battery life of up to 10 hours

Cons

No noise cancellation

If you’ve signed up for 8am classes, or have a roommate who snores or disturbs you at night, consider a pair of cosy sleep headphones. AcousticSheep’s SleepPhones feature a machine-washable headband (its speakers are removeable) that doubles as an eye mask. The thin, flat drivers in these headphones are designed with side sleepers in mind, and they deliver audio without the need for in-ear tips. When you pair it with your smartphone via Bluetooth, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep. All the controls you need – play, pause and volume – are present right on the body of the headphones. Reviewers say they listen to music, audiobooks and podcasts on this device, and report that no sound leaks out to disturb others in the room. It comes in two kinds of fabric, and many different colours.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

3. Best Portable Monitor: MagicRaven Portable Monitor

Pros

Easy to install and use

Excellent picture quality

Can be used in portrait or landscape mode

Compatible with most devices

Comes with protective case

Cons

Does not have anti-reflective coating

Double your workspace with a second screen that can help you reference notes, articles, videos and other content while you type up a storm on your laptop. MagicRaven’s 15.6-inch screen offers 1920 x 1080 resolution with 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Its 1080p visuals offer excellent clarity and image quality. The monitor has an easy-to-install plug-and-play set-up, and it comes with two USB-C 3.2 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port, so it’s able to connect to most devices, like your laptop, smartphone or camera. View it both horizontally or vertically, and when you’re done with your projects or homework, switch it to your console and use it as a gaming monitor! As a bonus, the monitor also comes with a scratch-proof cover made from durable polyurethane leather. On the downside, some reviewers comment that there is a lot of glare on the screen, especially in brightly lit environments.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

4. Best PC Accessory: Ubotie Colourful Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Pros

Cheerful retro design

Comes in many vibrant colours

Easy to set up

Removeable keycaps are easy to clean

Cons

No Bluetooth

Add a pop of colour to your desk, so that you’re motivated to tackle your college work. This vibrant keyboard and mouse combo by Ubotie went viral for its round retro keycaps and multi-coloured design. If you don’t like this purple colour theme, there are plenty of other options to choose from. Set-up is simple – just insert the USB receiver, and start using the wireless keyboard. The keycaps are easy to remove, when it’s time to clean the device. Reviewers say the keyboard makes them happy when they’re using it – the tactile ‘clickety clacks’ are extremely satisfactory, and you can choose a style that fits your aesthetic. Do note that while it’s wireless, it does not offer Bluetooth support, so you won’t be able to pair this keyboard with your smartphone or tablet.

Warranty: Amazon offers two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29.

5. Best Cheap Earbuds: Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds

Pros

Decent sound quality for the price

Bluetooth 5.3 technology

IPX8 waterproof rating

Customisable EQ pre-sets

Charging case included

Cons

No microphone

With close to 350,000 4.3-star ratings on Amazon, Tozo T10 is doing something right. These Apple AirPod dupes use 8mm speakers to produce surprisingly clear vocals and rich bass, at an affordable price point. The earbuds are light and have an ergonomic shape, so they’re comfortable to wear even when exercising or commuting. They’re also completely waterproof, thanks to an IPX8 rating. Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology means you’re getting support for a number of profiles, from HSP to AVRCP – this means excellent transmission speed and strong connection stability, so you don’t have to worry about being disconnected mid-tune. You can also customise settings – there are 16 pre-set EQ modes to choose from – and charge the earbuds in the included charging case. Reviewers say they can get up to 15 hours of play time on a single charge. Do note, however, that there’s no microphone built into the earbuds, so you won’t be able to make or take calls with the device.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get Dh15 off.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

6. Best Alarm Clock: Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker

Pros

Extremely loud

Comes with a vibration pad

Adjustable snooze button

Three alarm settings

Cons

No additional features

Sunrise alarm clocks are all well and good, but if you’re a sleep-deprived college student, you likely need something a little stronger to wake you up. Enter the Sonic Bomb. This heavy-duty alarm clock has become an essential tool in students’ arsenal, for waking up on time. Its 85dB alarm is exceptionally loud (equivalent to a hair dryer), and if that doesn’t work, it comes with a powerful vibration pad that you can place under your pillow or mattress to physically shake you out of bed. There’s also an adjustable snooze button that can go on for up to 30 minutes, and three alarm settings. There’s even a setting that wakes you up with a loud noise, vibration and flashing lights – all at the same time! Rest assured, there’s no way you’re missing class after you buy this handy device. Do note that you aren’t getting any other extra features in this alarm clock, like a smart speaker or radio functionality.

7. Best Tech Backpack: Fur Jaden Pro Series Tech Backpack

Pros

Lightweight and water resistant

Features built-in USB ports

Dedicated laptop and tablet compartment

Cons

Material starts to fade after months of use, reviewers say

What if your backpack didn’t just carry your essentials, but charged all your gadgets, too? Fur Jaden’s Pro Series backpack has it all figured out. This sleek, stylish bag has a dedicated laptop and tablet compartment, and multi-utility pockets to hold all your essentials. There’s even an anti-theft pocket on the back to store smaller, valuable items. But the reason this backpack has gone viral is its dual charging ports, situated on the side of the backpack. Its built-in USB-A and USB-C ports offer safe and quick charging on the go. They receive power from a power bank that you’ll need to connect inside the backpack; it’s convenient, since you won’t have to keep removing it from the bag to charge your devices! Lightweight and water resistant, the bag is a great solution for keeping your electronics safe and secure. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel, too!

8. Best Cable Protector: The White Shop Cable Protector Animals

This adorable set of animal cable protectors is just what you and your friends need to prevent all your charging cables from fraying and exposing their wires – especially considering how often you’re pulling them out to charge your many devices. Designed for USB cables, there are 25 different animals in this pack, from dolphins to pandas. Reviewers say it’s a good way of identifying which cable is for which device, and many comment on the lasting durability of these fun accessories.