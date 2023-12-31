It’s likely something you didn’t know you needed, but now cannot do without. Whether a TikTok trend led you to the product, or a recommendation from a friend, you’ll find that many bestselling items on the website have earned thousands of reviews, and high ratings.

We scoured top-rated reviews and trends, to highlight some of the best finds of 2023, from viral home and kitchen gadgets to ingenious storage solutions. Add them to your cart and strut into the New Year with clever items that make life easier. Don’t forget to become an Amazon Prime member to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Kitchen Find: Bamotto Craftbamboo Extra Large Stovetop Cover and Cutting Board

Extend your counter space with this clever stovetop cover and cutting board, made with 100 per cent natural bamboo. The board has four detachable legs so it slips easily onto both gas and electric stoves, and even sinks, giving you more space to prepare your meals. While the board is flat, it has juice grooves for quick drainage. Reviewers love that it’s easy to clean – they just rinse with warm water and soap. Some use it for its pleasant aesthetics, since it looks great in any kitchen.

2. Best Bakeware Find: Elbee Home 8-Piece Nonstick Baking Set

Do you have an oven or cupboard full of scattered baking trays in different sizes? You can replace them with this space-saving baking set, which includes everything you need for baking adventures – a large roasting pan, an eight-inch cake tin, a small oven tray, two muffin pans, two round eight-inch cake tins and one large oven tray. This all-in-one set neatly fits all the pieces into one box, making it an organiser’s dream come true. All the trays are dishwasher-safe, nonstick, safe up to 420 degrees and rust-resistant. Reviewers say they appreciate that the aluminised steel is free from harmful perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOAs). Pick it up for yourself or as a gift for someone’s home – they’ll appreciate it!

3. Best Shopping Find: Lotus Trolley Bags (Set of 4)

As more and more people around the world bring their own reusable bags to the supermarket, TikTok shoppers found a solution that’s easy, practical, and clever. Lotus’ heavy-duty trolley can be unrolled into four neat compartments in a trolley, so you can organise as you shop. Each bag holds up to 27kg of weight, and is machine-washable. Reviewers find the insulated grocery bag perfect for keeping cold items separate. There are even specialty pockets for more fragile items, like eggs or bottles.

4. Best Bathroom Find: Graplife Stone Bath Mat

Swap out soggy fabric bath mats with much more absorbent stone versions. Graplife’s stone bath mat is made with natural diatomite, and is non-slip, giving you stable footing while drying almost instantly. It’s also useful as a drying mat for plates and dishes. Reviewers with large families and pets say the mat has been a lifesaver, since its dries up in record time and is ridiculously easy to wipe down. The mat also comes with a sanding tool that you can use every few months to buff it and keep it clean and stain-free.

5. Best Organisation Find: LAMU Lazy Susan Turntable Organiser

Whether you’re using this turntable in your refrigerator, pantry cupboard or laundry room, you won’t be disappointed. LAMU’s Lazy Susan completely transforms the way you use any space. The 15.67-inch rectangular design is both practical and spacious, giving you the ability to store plenty of jars, cans or cleaning supplies. Its 360-degree rotation system makes accessing items a breeze – no more straining to reach or wondering what’s at the back of your fridge. Reviewers say installation is simple and stress-free.

6. Best Bedroom Find: Deyagoo Cordless LED Wall Mounted Lamp

Change the way you read at night, with the Deyagoo wall sconce. This cleverly designed bedroom lamp sticks to the wall with a strong 3M adhesive strip, and attaches to the base via a 360-degree rotating magnetic ball. This means you can completely remove the lamp head or rotate it in any direction you like, in a matter of seconds. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 20 hours, although reviewers note that if you use it at maximum brightness, the duration reduces to six hours. It recharges with a convenient USB-C cable. Choose from three brightness levels and colour temperatures, and dim the light as you wish – it’s a well-made and clever addition to your room.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12 and a two-year warranty for Dh17.

7. Best Smart Home Find: Trayvespace Store Motion Sensor Lights (2-Pack)

There are likely spaces around your home that could do with a little more light – from kitchen countertops to staircases and walk-in closets. That’s where Trayvespace Store’s motion sensor lights come in. These devices are rechargeable via USB, and offer three modes: constant light, daytime sensor and night sensor. You can also choose between warm, white, natural white and cool white to suit your taste. When they detect motion within 120 degrees or 10 feet of space, the lights automatically turn on. Reviewers like the fact that they can be dimmed, as well.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get an additional Dh20 off.

8. Best Beauty Find: Extrei Gent Make-up Travel Bag with Mirror and Light

Cosmetics cases with LED lights are a gamechanger for women, especially during travel. Extrei Gent’s kit features three kinds of lights – cool, natural and warm – and can hold make-up accessories of different shapes and sizes. The vanity case is made with synthetic leather that’s waterproof and wear-resistant, making it a practical powder room on the go. Reviewers have even used it to store their jewellery.

9. Best Home Find: Ivation EZ-Bed Inflatable Mattress with Frame and Rolling Case

Expecting house guests? Then it’s always worth having an inflatable bed at hand, to make stayovers more comfortable. Ivation’s EZ-Bed unfolds and inflates automatically in less than four minutes, and even gives you the option of choosing whether you’d like the mattress to be plush, medium or firm. The mattress took TikTok by storm recently, as users discovered that the entire bed – including its self-deploying frame, which erects at a standard bed height of 22 inches – fits in a convenient duffle bag on wheels. Choose from two sizes – twin and queen.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh221.37 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year accidental damage protection by Salama Care for Dh197.