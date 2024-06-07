If you’re looking for a laptop that’s at the intersection of power, efficiency and convenience, you’re likely in the market for a 13-inch ultraportable laptop.

These devices are usually built sleek and compact, but they don’t compromise on quality – most come with top-end internal components that offer excellent performance and a longer battery life. They’re ideal for slipping into your backpack for university, into your briefcase for work, or just bingeing TV shows on the couch.

We spoke with Shahbaz Khan, a systems administrator for a Canadian software company, with over 10 years of experience in the information technology (IT) industry. He shared his advice about who is best suited to buy these laptops, and what one should expect from 13-inch devices.

1. Best Overall: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

Excellent performance

Bright, colourful display

Ultraportable design

Good battery life

Cons

Port selection could be better

One of the best 13-inch laptops money can buy, the latest MacBook Air is both lightweight and stylish. It received a huge bump in specifications thanks to Apple’s new M3 chip, so it offers excellent CPU (central processing unit) performance, along with artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics upgrades. Its bright, vivid 13.6-inch Retina display is ideal for watching videos, gaming and productivity tasks. A comfortable keyboard, responsive touchpad and MagSafe charging add to its utilitarian but beautiful design. While port selection is slim, with a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports on the left and a headphone jack on the right side, you can buy an extender for additional connectivity add-ons, like HDMI or USB-A. Reviewers are happy with the laptop’s battery life which lasts over 15 hours with average use.

2. Best Windows Laptop: Dell XPS 13 Plus

Pros

Minimalistic, sleek design

Fast, powerful processor

Stunning OLED screen

Comfortable keyboard

Cons

Battery life is mediocre

Few connectivity options

Combining a stunning design with excellent performance, Dell’s XPS 13 Plus is a top-notch laptop for those who prefer a Windows environment over MacOS. First, it packs a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor in its slim profile – a powerful system that can handle anything you throw at it. Next, its clean aesthetics, seamless glass touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and touch function row all stand out for their minimalistic design. The XPS 13’s screen is a marvel: a 3.5K OLED (organic LED) touch display that produces deep blacks, rich colours and ultra-wide viewing angles. The battery life, however, is middling, lasting only about eight hours. Also, do note that the laptop has even fewer connectivity options than the MacBook Air, with just two Thunderbolt 4 ports (there’s also no headphone jack). However, you do get a USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box, along with a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

3. Best Hybrid: HP Envy x360

Pros

Bright screen

Versatile form factor

Includes HP Palette apps

Fast-charging battery

Touch functionality with stylus

Cons

Doesn’t work well with gaming apps

A 13-inch laptop that can fold into easel or kiosk modes for presentations or watching movies, the HP Envy x360 is a versatile device for both work and entertainment. Its 13.3-inch colour-calibrated display is vibrant and bright, with 4K HDR (high dynamic range) support, and a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor handles tasks smoothly and rapidly. The device comes pre-loaded with HP Palette, so it includes apps like QuickDrop, for easy wireless file transfers, and Duet, which offers a remote desktop or second display. The laptop is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E for faster speeds and connectivity, and its fast-charging feature allows you to charge it to 50 per cent in 45 minutes. Reviewers say it’s their favourite device for attending video calls, presentations, and quick note-taking or sketching thanks to the compatible stylus (not included). The only downside? Just don’t expect it to handle demanding gaming applications.

4. Best Eco-Friendly Laptop: Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED

Pros

Stunning OLED display

Slim, ultraportable design

Excellent speakers

Made with recyclable materials

Cons

No headphone jack

One of the best organic LED (OLED)-equipped 13-inch laptops you can buy right now is the Asus ZenBook S 13. This slim device looks sleek, thanks to a spun-metal finish, and thin, 4.4mm bezels on either side of its display. The 13.3-inch 1080p OLED screen is its major selling point, and brings to life bright, saturated colours and deep blacks. This ZenBook is its most eco-friendly iteration, since it’s built with recyclable materials – its keycaps, for instance, come from post-consumer recycled plastics, and its chassis cover and bottom case are constructed from post-industrial recycled aluminium. While it features plenty of connectivity ports (including a microSD card reader and USB-A port), there is no headphone jack in this laptop. Intel Core Ultra 7 gives the laptop a speed boost, and reviewers say they love the audio – it’s a Dolby Atmos sound system that’s Harman Kardon certified.

5. Best Budget: Lenovo Yoga 6

Pros

Made with recycled materials

Good port selection

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Excellent battery life

Cons

Not powerful enough for some tasks

Offering excellent value, Lenovo’s Yoga 6 is a slim and convenient two-in-one laptop that’s an all-rounder when it comes to specs and features. While the laptop comes with a stain-resistant fabric as a top cover, we’ve picked one that’s made with 50 per cent recycled aluminium for increased durability. Its 16:10 FHD (full high definition) display uses Dolby Vision for impressive colour accuracy and contrast; paired with Dolby Atmos front-firing speakers, it’s a fabulous combination. The device’s AMD Ryzen 5 CPU works well for productivity tasks and light video editing, but you might need a more powerful laptop if you often work with multimedia, or want to use it for gaming. Reviewers say the battery life is stellar on the Yoga 6 – it can run for up to 19 hours without a recharge. There are lots of connectivity options too, so you don’t need adapters or other add-ons.

What makes a 13-inch laptop different from others?

Their compact dimensions distinguish these laptops from other kinds, and make them more appealing for a broad range of individuals.

Khan said: “This is a popular size of laptop, especially among executives, and students, since it’s light and ultraportable. The only con that comes with a sleek device like this, is that you might be limited on ports. You’ll usually just find USB-C ports, and if you’re lucky, you would get an audio jack. Ports like HDMI would be missing.”

Despite its small dimensions, there’s nothing to be concerned about. According to Khan, power, performance and battery life are often just as good as full-sized laptops, and in some cases, even better. He said: “You would expect these laptops to compromise in some areas. But on the contrary, many of these laptops perform very well. For example, Apple MacBook Air has up to 15 hours of battery life, which is amazing.”

He added a caveat for gamers, however: “They may not find the 13-inch to be suitable, because they would need a high-capacity battery, powerful graphics cards to handle demanding titles, and likely a bigger screen.”