No more lugging laundry baskets to the balcony or backyard. With a washer dryer, you can have clean, dry clothes in a flash (or well, almost a flash). This is especially useful for people who live in apartment buildings without any outdoor space for a drying stand. If you'd like to both clean and dry your clothes in one convenient appliance, a washer dryer is what you've been looking for.

However, with so many options out there, how do you choose the perfect one? Well, we did the homework for you, based on user reviews and expertise from Ritesh Dhawan, an engineer, appliance expert and consultant, based at Technical Services LLC, an appliance and equipment servicing and maintenance company that operates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Let's dive into the world of combined washer-dryers and find the ideal match for your laundry needs. Prime subscription will deliver your new washer dryer to you the very next day.

1. Best Overall: LG 8/5kg Washer and Dryer

Pros

Direct drive motor

Large capacity

Efficient drying

Smart features

Cons

Limited for large housheholds

Smaller drying capacity

Expensive

Tired of laundry day blues? The LG 8/5kg Front Load Washing Machine can help you change the game. For starters, this washing machine has a large capacity, allowing you to wash large loads of laundry in a single cycle. It's ideal for families or individuals who go through a lot of laundry. It also has efficient speeds: The machine spins at 1,400RPM (revolutions per minute), which helps to remove more water from your clothes, resulting in faster drying times. It can save you time and energy. It's also equipped with steam technology, helping to remove allergens and odours from your clothes, making them cleaner and fresher. It can also reduce wrinkles, making ironing easier. Moreover, it is equipped with a direct drive motor, which is known for its efficiency, reliability, and quiet operation. The artificial intelligence (AI) DD technology automatically detects the weight and fabric type of your clothes and adjusts the wash cycle accordingly. This helps to protect your clothes and ensure that they are washed properly. The washing machine is energy efficient, which can help you save money on your electricity bills. The LG 8/5kg washer dryer is equipped with other features, as well, including Smart ThinQ Technology, which allows you to control the washing machine remotely using your smartphone, and a child lock, which prevents children from accidentally starting the washing machine. However, one of the downsides, is that the high-speed spin cycle can generate more noise than some users might prefer. This could be a concern for those living in apartments or shared spaces. Moreover, the drying capacity (5kg) is smaller than the washing capacity (8kg), so you may need to split large loads into smaller drying cycles.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh183.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh42 and two-year extended warranty for Dh202.

2. Best Smart Washer Dryer: Hisense 9/6kg Front Load Washer

Pros

Front load design

Suitable for medium to large households

High spin speed of 1,400RPM

Smart connectivity

Cons

Creates a disturbance while spinning, say reviewers

Your laundry routine might just get easier, and smarter. Enter the Hisense 9/6KG Front Load Washer and Dryer. With a 6kg drying capacity, it can effectively dry a decent amount of laundry. The dryer is designed to be energy-efficient and provides effective moisture removal. Additional features include smart connectivity for remote control, an inverter motor for quiet operation, and a delay start option for convenient scheduling. You can even refresh your clothes with steam without the need for ironing. With a spin speed of 1,400RPM, it removes excess water from your clothes for faster drying times. Reviewers have given it a thumbs-up, saying that it is a 'great machine', owing to its steam function, which can be controlled from the phone, itself. However, some have complained that the machine 'jumps vigorously' while spinning, creating a bit of a disturbance.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh116.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh86 and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

3. Best Premium: Bosch Series 4 Washer Dryer

Pros

Intuitive LCD display

Easy to operate

Quick 15 programme

Adjustable drying temperatures

Cons

Expensive

With its intuitive controls and sleek design, the Bosch Series 4 is a breeze to use, while its Silver Inox finish adds a touch of style to your laundry room. The machine's 9kg capacity allows you to wash and dry large loads of laundry in a single cycle, saving you time and effort. The intuitive LCD display and push-button controls make it easy to operate, even for those who are not tech-savvy. You can even speed up your laundry routine without sacrificing quality. With SpeedPerfect, you can wash up to 65 per cent faster, without compromising results. This feature is perfect for times when you need your clothes cleaned quickly. You can use SpeedPerfect with most wash programs and fabric types. The machine is also equipped with a range of useful features, including multiple wash programs to suit different fabric types, a delay start timer for added flexibility, and a child lock to prevent accidental operation. For times when you're in a rush, it also has a Quick 15 programme, which washes up to 2kg of laundry in only 15 minutes. When it comes to drying, the washer-dryer uses advanced technology to minimise energy consumption during the drying cycle. You can also adjust the drying temperature to suit different fabric types and sensitivities. However, the price is rather steep, so consider carefully before investing in it.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh349.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh256 and two-year extended warranty for Dh353.

4. Best for Energy Efficiency: Panasonic 8/6kg Washer Dryer

Pros

Quiet operation

Special stain support system

Active speed course

Active foam system

Cons

Gets locked easily

Steep price

No noise, no excessive vibration, multiple wash programmes and a quick drying process: these are just some of the reasons why the Panasonic Washer Dryer is a good investment. It is equipped with a special Stain Support system, a special function that works with Cotton, Mix, Baby Care, and Jeans programmes to tackle specific stains, like food, drinks, sports dirt, outdoor grime, and health and beauty products. The ActiveFoam System delivers superior cleaning results in less time. This means you can spend more time doing the things you love. Even with half loads, using the Active Speed course, you'll get the same great cleaning performance, regardless of factors like load size, dirt level, detergent, or water pressure. The drum will also be clean and odourless, owing to a specialised program which ensures the washing away of any detergent residue. It also eliminates a large amount of bacteria, for hygienic laundry. The only downside that reviewers have found, apart from its steep price, of course, is its rather complicated drying lock process.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh199.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh142 and two-year extended warranty for Dh202.

5. Best Value: TCL 10/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer

Pros

High spin speed

Eco-friendly options

15 wash programmes

Safety features

Cons

Not ideal for heavy fabrics

The TCL 10/6kg Front Load Washer Dryer offers a powerful combination of washing and drying capabilities. With its large capacity, you can wash and dry a full load of laundry quickly and efficiently. With a large drum that can handle up to 10kg of laundry for washing, this machine is ideal for medium to large families. It can wash a substantial amount of clothes in a single cycle, reducing the frequency of laundry loads. The higher spin speed of 1,200RPM extracts more water from clothes during the final spin cycle, reducing drying time. This leads to more energy-efficient drying. A higher RPM also helps to provide better washing results, as more water is forced out during the spin cycle, leaving clothes cleaner. The machine also includes a variety of wash cycles, including eco-friendly options that use less energy or water, helping to conserve resources. Plus, the 15 wash programmes, including Quick Wash, let you customise your laundry routine. You can even schedule the machine to start at your convenience, ensuring your clothes are ready when you need them. Safety features like child lock and power outage protection keep your mind at ease. The unique drum design and powerful spin speed ensure gentle cleaning and fast drying. While some reviewers have noted that it can be a bit noisy and that it isn't ideal for heavy fabrics, many praise its overall performance and convenience.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh137.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

6. Best for Small Families: Whirlpool Freestanding Washer Dryer

Pros

Steaming features

Quiet inverter motor

Noiseless

Cons

Extended drying times

This versatile washer-dryer is perfect for smaller to medium-sized households, handling up to 8kg of laundry. While the drying capacity is slightly lower at 6kg, it's still ideal for most everyday loads. Its 6th Sense Technology automatically adjusts settings for optimal performance, saving energy and time. The SteamCare feature helps reduce wrinkles, and the quiet inverter motor ensures a peaceful laundry experience. However, larger households or those who need faster drying might find the 6kg capacity limiting. Additionally, the condensation drying system can take longer and leave clothes slightly damp compared to vented dryers. Overall, the Whirlpool Freestanding Washer Dryer is a reliable option for those seeking convenience and efficiency, but it's important to consider your specific laundry needs before purchasing.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh152.21 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

7. Best High-Tech: Samsung 8kg Washer Dryer

Pros

EcoBubble technology

Deodorises and sanitises clothes

Eliminates bacteria

Cons

Higher water consumption

Worried about how to wash and dry your blankets and bulky items? Well, the Samsung 8kg washer dryer is always a good option. It has an 8kg washing capacity, and a 6kg drying capacity, allowing you to dry a reasonable portion of the laundry without needing multiple cycles. The machine is equipped with Samsung’s EcoBubble technology, which mixes detergent with air and water to create bubbles that penetrate fabrics more quickly. This results in better cleaning at lower temperatures, saving energy while protecting delicate clothes. Washing at lower temperatures with EcoBubble reduces the energy consumption of the machine, helping you lower your electricity bills while still achieving strong cleaning results. The Air Wash feature deodorises and sanitises your clothes using heated air, without using water or detergent. This is helpful for refreshing clothes, reducing odours, and eliminating bacteria, especially for delicate items, like suits or dresses that don’t need a full wash. The digital inverter motor uses strong magnets for quieter, more powerful performance, while using less energy than conventional motors. It also offers longer durability, backed by Samsung’s extended warranty on this component. Moreover, the Hygiene Steam feature releases steam from the bottom of the drum, saturating every item in the load. This removes ingrained dirt and up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria and allergens, making it a good choice for people with sensitive skin or allergies. All said and done, the Samsung 8Kg Washer Dryer Combo is a feature-rich, space-saving solution that excels in providing both washing and drying capabilities in one machine. Its EcoBubble technology and Air Wash features offer an advanced and efficient laundry experience. However, it’s important to note that the lower drying capacity, long drying times, and higher water consumption in drying mode could be drawbacks, especially for households that do frequent large loads of laundry.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh152.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

Why are washer dryers useful?

Combined washer dryers are a welcome addition to any home.

Dhawan explains that they offer a convenient, space-saving solution that can significantly reduce the time and effort required for laundry. With features like energy efficiency, versatile wash programs, and efficient drying capabilities, these appliances can make your laundry routine a breeze. Whether you're part of a busy family or simply looking to streamline your household chores, a combined washer dryer is a worthwhile investment.

Since these appliances offer two-in-one convenience, as they combine washing and drying, they eliminate the need for two separate appliances. This is especially beneficial in small homes, apartments, or locations with limited laundry space. Moreover, it's an added advantage in a country like UAE, especially in urban areas like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which might have limited space, according to Dhawan.

These machines also allow you to wash and dry your clothes in one continuous cycle. You don’t need to manually transfer laundry between machines, which simplifies the process and saves time. With a washer dryer, you can set it to wash and dry your clothes without needing to be present. This means you can start a load in the morning, and have it ready to wear by the time you return.

Such machines are also quite efficient. Dhawan adds: "Many modern washer dryers are designed with energy-efficient technologies that help conserve water and electricity. Features like variable temperature settings and eco modes contribute to lower utility bills, and the washer dryers often use water more efficiently than running separate washing and drying machines. Some models have features to minimise water usage during the drying process." Most machines offer various offer various wash and dry programmes that cater to different fabrics and laundry needs. You can select from cycles tailored for delicate fabrics, quick washes, heavy-duty cleaning, and more. Moreover, you can also choose to dry your clothes indoors, which is particularly useful during the rainy season.

Needless to say, it's an opportunity to reduce clutter. A single unit helps keep the laundry area looking cleaner and less cluttered, compared to having two separate machines. Overall, washer dryers offer a combination of space efficiency, convenience, and flexibility, making them a valuable choice for many households, particularly those with limited space or specific needs for integrated laundry solutions.

What to keep in mind before buying a washer dryer

Before buying a washer dryer, it's important to consider several factors to ensure you select a model that best meets your needs and fits your lifestyle. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you make an informed decision, according to our expert:

Space and size

Dimensions: Measure the space where the washer-dryer will be installed. Ensure the dimensions of the appliance fit well in your designated area.

Installation space: Consider the space required for ventilation, door clearance, and ease of access for maintenance and repairs.

Capacity

Washing capacity: Check the washing capacity, usually measured in kilograms (kg). For example, an 8kg capacity is suitable for medium-sized households.

Drying capacity: Ensure the drying capacity is adequate for the amount of laundry you typically do. Note that the drying capacity is often lower than the washing capacity.

Energy efficiency

Energy rating: Check the energy efficiency rating of the appliance.

Eco-Friendly features: Consider features like eco modes and low-temperature washes that can help conserve energy and reduce costs.

Water consumption

Water efficiency: Look for a washer-dryer with water-saving features to minimise water usage. Efficient models can help reduce water bills and are more environmentally friendly.

Drying technology

Drying method: Understand the drying technology used, such as condensation drying, heat pump drying, or vented drying. Each method has different energy consumption, drying times, and installation requirements.

Drying Time: Check the average drying times and consider whether they meet your needs, especially if you have frequent or large laundry loads.

Features and programs

Wash programs: Look for a variety of wash programs to handle different types of fabrics and stains.

Drying programs: Ensure the appliance has suitable drying programs for various fabric types and load sizes.

Additional Features: Consider features like steam cleaning, allergen reduction, and smart technology for remote control and monitoring.