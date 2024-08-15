It’s scorching hot, and even that might be an understatement. But if you’re looking to cool a room down without running up your energy bill, then a pedestal fan is a good idea.

These standing fans, which have long been a trusted source of cooling around the world, give you the best coverage for large rooms. Often more powerful than their slimmer cousins – tower fans – they are able to circulate air higher up, and have a more centralised, circular blade mechanism that’s more effective in cooling down a space quickly. Moreover, since they’re usually able to oscillate up to 90 degrees, they offer wider air circulation. Many of them even come with timers and speed controls.

Overall, pedestal fans are practical, reliable and affordable, and there are plenty of options that meet your design and budget requirements.

Whether you need a commercial-grade fan for your office space, or something that’s quiet and discrete for your living room, we’ve got the best options for you. Our curated list is based on top ratings and reviews on Amazon, along with feedback from users who have tried and tested various brands, in the UAE. Pick your favourite with Prime membership, and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Vornado Energy Smart Pedestal Fan

Pros

Elegant design

Energy efficient

Variable speed settings

Cons

No remote control

No timer

Punching well above its price tag, Vornado’s Energy Smart fan offers outstanding airflow, moving air up to 80 feet with its powerful DC (direct current) motor, deep-pitched blades and spiral grill. It looks great, too, with a white and brushed nickel colour combination adding a modern appeal to any living room or bedroom. The brand’s brushless motor uses up to 80 per cent less power than an air conditioner with a comparable motor. You can adjust its speed settings via a knob on the front of the fan, and pivot its head to direct air where you need it. The height of the fan can be customised as well, between 32 to 38 inches. Reviewers appreciate the complete control they have over airflow speed – it’s not limited to just two or three settings – but many wish it came with a remote control and timer features.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh55.49 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh40, and two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

2. Best Design: Russell Hobbs Pedestal Fan

Pros

Elegant design

Fully adjustable

Choose from three speeds

Features a timer

Quiet device

Cons

Speed controls are located on the back of the fan

Inspired by Scandinavian design, Russell Hobbs’ pedestal fan stands out with its slim, ergonomic frame and wood effect accents. Its fully weighted base allows it to stand steady in any corner of your home, without occupying much space, and its three-speed dial gives you full control. The fan features adjustable height, tilt, and oscillation. Its 16-inch rounded-edge blades ensure powerful, well-directed airflow, while keeping noise at a minimal level. Reviewers say it’s a quiet but well-built device, and does an excellent job in cooling down the room while looking stylish. However, do note that the speed controls are located on the back of the fan, not the front, which might be an inconvenience. However, it does come with a remote control, which would help offset this drawback.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year guarantee. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

3. Best Smart Fan: Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2

Pros

Neat, all-white design

Energy efficient

Precise speed settings

Control settings via smartphone app or voice commands

Quiet device

Cons

Not powerful enough for some

The Xiaomi Smart Fan 2 is unlike any pedestal fan you may have seen. It features two layers of fan blades that rotate simultaneously for increased airflow and more powerful cooling. The DC motor in this fan provides consistent speed with lower power consumption, helping you save on your electricity bills. You can control this device via the Mi Home app, or through voice command (it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa), and set the fan speed at a value between 1 and 100. The smart fan oscillates up to 140 degrees, and can incline its head up to 39 degrees to blow air throughout the house. Its maximum range of 14 metres is well suited to mid-sized living rooms and bedrooms. It’s also quiet, at 58 decibels. Reviewers say there’s a lot to love about the fan – its design, quality and noise levels meet their standards. Some, however, wish it was more powerful, saying it doesn’t cool down the room as effectively as other fans with high-powered motors.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Value: Black+Decker Stand Fan

Pros

Three speed settings

Height adjustable

Wide oscillation

Remote control included

Cons

Doesn’t last long, according to reviewers

A high performing pedestal fan from Black+Decker, this appliance delivers powerful airflow with its 60W motor. The 16-inch-tall fan is height-adjustable, and offers a wide oscillation of 90 degrees to make sure all corners of the room receive uniform airflow. Since it features five blade, rather than the standard three, the fan achieves better air circulation and cools down the room far more quickly than other fans. Tulsi Krishnan, a 32-year-old homemaker based in Sharjah, said: “I always keep this fan on in the day time, even when the AC is running, because it feels like the air circulation is better. I can control it with its remote, which works even when I’m standing far away.” Choose from three speeds for the ideal setting. Some reviewers note, however, that there are some quality issues after a few months of use, with airflow speed reducing, and the fan’s plastic parts wearing down.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Budget: Midea Pedestal Fan

Pros

Three speed settings

Adjustable height and tilt

7.5-hour timer

Remote control included

Cons

Can be noisy

A no-frills fan that still packs in all the features you’re looking for, Midea’s pedestal fan is a must-have for summer months in the UAE. Adnan Shaikh, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer in Abu Dhabi, said: “When my air conditioner just couldn’t cope with the summer heat, I bought this Midea fan for my bedroom. It’s a lifesaver! It works quietly and cools down my room quickly, and I can adjust the speed and timer with the remote control.” There are three speeds to choose from, along with different wind modes, which you can select via its LED panel, or through the remote control. You can set the fan to oscillate, and adjust its height as you prefer. The timer can be set for up to 7.5 hours – a useful feature for night use. Reviewers say it works well and is durable and reliable, but can be a little noisy at higher speeds.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.