When it looks like there’s no end to the climbing mercury, it’s time to gear up and find unique, innovative ways to keep yourself cool. From fans that you can wear around your neck like headphones, to gadgets that personalise the temperature of your mattress, there are plenty of products out there that can cool down both your body and your environment, to give you the relief you’re craving.

We scoured Amazon and referred to global trends and reviews to find the best cooling tools and gadgets you can pick up this summer. Add them to your cart and get them delivered as early as tomorrow, with Amazon Prime.

1. Best Neck Air Conditioner: Torras Coolify Air

Pros

Bladeless, anti-tangling design

Lightweight and quiet

Instantly cools the neck

Adjustable fan speeds

Cons

Cannot adjust airflow direction

Short battery life

Torras’s Coolify Air, a neck air conditioner that will keep you cool outdoors, is the latest in its series, so it comes packed with top-end features. It has a 3D airflow design that features 36 air vents – the upward vents cool your face while the downward vents help prevent discomfort by cooling your skin and neck. Its bladeless design and honeycomb mesh prevent hair from tangling, and it weighs just 285g and operates at a whisper-quiet 31 decibels. The best part, according to reviewers, is the back of the neck air conditioner. The Coolify Air features a Ku 2.0 Peltier Radiator, with 244 cooling particles – when placed on your heck, it feels like refreshing ice, and regulates your body temperature in seconds. Warehouse workers in the comments, along with commuters, say it’s an excellent investment. Do note, however, that you cannot adjust the direction of the airflow. And while it lasts up to eight hours in fan mode, reviewers wish that the battery life extended over the two to four hours you can expect when it’s set to cooling mode.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh54.92 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Handheld Fan: JisuLife Portable Handheld Turbo Fan

Pros

Small, portable design

Choose from five wind speeds

Long battery life

Cons

Can be noisy

While the Coolify Air is a more powerful air conditioner, if you’re just looking for a fan, consider the 4.7-star rated JisuLife turbo fan. It has five wind speeds and is a quiet, portable device that you can slip into your handbag or backpack – it’s also something you’ll come to appreciate when travelling or waiting in long queues outdoors. The fan recharges with a universal USB-C cable, and it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly powerful for such a compact device, and many note that the included lanyard makes it easy to hold. However, it can be noisy, especially at higher speeds.

3. Best Tower Fan: Dyson Pure Cool Fan and Air Purifier

Pros

Air purifier and cooling fan, in one

Hepa filter included

Monitor via smartphone app

Convenient magnetised remote control storage

Cons

Expensive

When air conditioners don’t cool fast enough, tower fans can help. Ingeniously, Dyson’s Pure Cool tower fan first purifies the air before it cools and projects it into the room. This appliance uses a second-generation Dyson 360° Glass Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filtration system to remove odours and gases, and to capture 99.97 per cent of particles 0.3 microns in size – this includes pollutants, pollen and pet dander. The fan oscillates up to 70° and can be controlled by its remote control, which is stylishly curved and magnetised to store neatly on the machine. You can even monitor the humidity level and room temperature via a smartphone app. Reviewers say that despite its high price tag, it’s a worthwhile investment.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh141.25 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Mattress Cooler: BedJet 3 Climate Comfort

Pros

Adjustable temperature

Biorhythm sleep technology

Small, inconspicuous device

Cons

Cooling tube is not attractive

Even with the air conditioner cranked up, do you wake up drenched in sweat on summer nights? You might need the latest BedJet. This Bluetooth-controlled fan lets you customise the temperature of your mattress. Its powered ventilation system quickly wicks body heat and moisture out of the bed. It even includes biorhythm sleep technology, which enables automated smart temperature control so that you can program different temperature settings for each hour of the night. At 5.75 inches tall, the BedJet slides under the bed and remains out of the way, even as it helps you sleep better. Reviewers who have added a Dual Zone Cloud Sheet, are able to control the temperature of their side of the bed, leaving their spouse to adjust their own side, as they like. When you’re feeling cold, you can switch to BedJet’s heating mode, which delivers a sauna-like warmth in seconds. The only downside is that the tube leading to the mattress can appear chunky and spoil the look of your bedroom décor.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh233.25 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Dehumidifier: Pro Breeze Dehumidifier

Pros

Set target desired humidity level

Compact design

Small tank capacity makes draining water easier

Auto shut-off when tank is full

Cons

Can be loud for light sleepers

With the rise in humidity, the air in our homes can start to feel moist and sticky. That’s where dehumidifiers come in. Pro Breeze's 12-litre appliance is best considered for small spaces prone to condensation. It can extract up to 12 litres of water per day into its 1.8-litre tank. Working quietly at 40 decibels, the unit uses intelligent sensors to control humidity with the touch of a button. This dehumidifier shuts off automatically once the water tank reaches full capacity. The appliance comes with a hose for continuous drainage and wheels for easy transfer. Reviewers have used this to prevent mould when they're off travelling. They say that they no longer smell a musty odour and feel the excess moisture in the apartment.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh50 for 12 months with select banks. Apply a coupon to get Dh50 off.

6. Best Appliance: Ninja Creami

Pros

Choose from seven programmes

Handles chunky frozen fruits seamlessly

Easy to use and clean

Cons

Noisy appliance

A sweet, frozen treat can go a long way in cooling you down and helping you look at summer a little more fondly. Ninja Creami can get you there – this isn’t just an ice cream maker. It can help you create gelatos, milk shakes, sorbets, smoothie bowls and more. Choose from seven pre-set programs to make your dessert of choice. There are three dessert tubs included, in which, you can make up to 1.4 litres of ice cream and three different flavours simultaneously. There is some preparation time to consider though – you have to fill the tub with your favourite ingredients, freeze it for 24 hours and then process it in the Ninja Creami when you’re ready to serve. Simple, easy to customise, and easy to clean, thanks to its dishwasher-safe parts, it’s a must-have appliance for hot summer months.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh65.50 for 12 months with select banks.

7. Best Facial Mist: Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Mist

If you’ve just returned from the outdoors, you may not be surprised to find your face red from heat and sun exposure. A soothing facial mist is exactly what you need. K-beauty favourite Pyunkang Yul’s Calming Moisture Mist is exactly as it sounds, thanks to its mild, low pH formula that’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin. Comforting ingredients like centella asiatica extract, tea tree, and lonicera Japonica flower extract work to calm angry, irritated skin and control excess sebum production. The facial mist also uses alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to clean up dead skin cells and smooth out the skin’s texture. Hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and bamboo extracts add hydration and ensure the skin feels supple and refreshed. Packed with plenty of soothing, revitalising ingredients, this facial mist is a breath of fresh air for your face during sweltering summer days.

8. Best Hat: Furtalk Straw Hat UPF 50+

Whether you’re travelling, or just walking from the parking lot to your office, protect your scalp from getting burnt, with a straw hat that also offers ultraviolet protection. Furtalk’s wide-brim design keeps you comfortable and shaded from the sun’s rays. A chin strap offers a secure fit even on windy days, and an inner sweatband helps wick moisture away for added comfort. Reviewers like that the hat is flexible and foldable for quick and easy storage. The best part, however, is that it offers UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) 50+ protection, which means it blocks 98 per cent of the sun’s rays from penetrating, allowing you to reduce your exposure risk significantly.

9. Best Umbrella: Versa-Brella SPF50+ Adjustable Umbrella

An umbrella that’s gained a cult following on social media, Versa-Brella is specially designed for sunny days. Weighing just 800g, it’s lightweight and easy to operate. Like the Furtalk straw hat, this product includes a protective UPF 50+ lining to block out harmful sun rays. With a 4.4-star rating from over 21,000 reviewers on Amazon, the umbrella caught people’s attention because of its easy adjustability. You can tilt it to virtually any angle. It also comes with a strong clamp that connects to square and tubular surfaces. So, the next time you’re in line for the bus, clamp this umbrella on, and wait much more comfortably.

10. Best Cooling Towel: Chill Pal

If you’re off on a beach vacation, take Chill Pal’s large cooling towel with you – you won’t regret it. Thicker than most PVA towels, it’s designed to be breathable, and holds water better than the average towel. As the water evaporates, it helps you cool down. The brand recommends soaking the towel in cold water, wringing it out and giving it a quick ‘snap’, and then draping it around your neck or shoulders for instant relief. With nearly 7,000 4.4-star ratings, this cooling towel has gone viral on social media for good reason.